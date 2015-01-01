पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वे-2021:कोरोना के चलते इस बार अब मार्च में होगा सर्वे

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • अभी तक 4 से 31 जनवरी के बीच होता था सर्वे, अब 1 से 28 मार्च के बीच होने की संभावना

सफाई का सालाना सर्वेक्षण अब जनवरी की जगह मार्च में होगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सरकार ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 को दो महीने आगे बढ़ा दिया है। अब स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 1 से 28 मार्च के बीच होगा। पिछले पांच सालों से यह सर्वेक्षण 4 से 31 जनवरी के बीच हो रहा था, अब सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस में होने वाला तिमाही मूल्यांकन अप्रैल से शुरू होकर दिसंबर में खत्म होने के बजाय फरवरी तक चलेगा। सर्वेक्षण के आगे बढ़ने से तैयारियाें में जुटे निगम ने राहत की सांस ली है। 2020 में पटियाला देश के 4 हजार 242 शहरों में सफाई को लेकर हुए इस कंपीटिशन में 86वें नंबर पर रहा था।

अब 2 महीने का और समय मिलने के बाद इससे अच्छी पाेजीशन में आने के और प्रयास किए जाएंगे। जो काम लॉकडाउन के दौरान निगम नहीं कर पाया था, वह पूरे किए जा सकेंगे।निगम अफसरों को भरोसा है कि अब 2 महीने का एक्सट्रा टाइम मिलने के बाद पटियाला की रैंकिंग में सुधार होगा। निगम इन दिनों सिटीजन फीडबैक और डोर-टू-डोर गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग कलेक्शन पर पूरा फोकस कर रही है। कई मोहल्लों में में गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग कलेक्ट करने की प्रक्रिया भी चल रही है। मेयर संजीव शर्मा और निगम प्रशासन खुद इस काम की मॉनिटरिंग भी कर रहे है।

