रैली:पीपीसीबी के मेंबर सेक्रेटरी काे पद से हटाने पर अड़े इंप्लाइज मुलाजिम

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दलित मुलाजिमाें के साथ भेदभाव करने का लगाया आराेप, अर्थी फूंक रैली निकाली

इंप्लाइज वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड संबंधित पंजाब सबॉर्डिनेट सर्विसेस फेडरेशन ने बोर्ड के दर्जा तीन और दर्जा चार मुलाजिमों की लंबे समय से लटकती मांगों लेकर वातावरण भवन के आगे रोष धरना दिया। इस दौरान बोर्ड मैनेजमेंट मेंबर सेक्रेटरी की अर्थी फूंक नारेबाजी की गई। धरने को अलग-अलग ट्रेड यूनियन नेताओं ने संबोधन किया। मजदूर-मुलाजिमों के प्रमुख नेता और जनरल सेक्रेटरी पंजाब (एटक) कामरेड निर्मल सिंह धालीवाल और दर्शन सिंह लुबाना, उत्तम सिंह बागड़ी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने मुलाजिम-मजदूर, किसान और पेंशनर विरुद्ध काले कानून लाकर अडानी और अंबानी को बेचा जा रहा है। इसके खिलाफ देश की 10 ट्रेड यूनियनों 26 नवंबर को देश व्यापक हड़ताल कर रही हैं।

कैप्टन सरकार भी पिछले 4 सालों से मुलाजिमों, मजदूरों, पेंशनर और कान्ट्रैक्ट, आउट सोर्स और डेलिवेजिज मुलाजिमों की मांगों और सेवाओं काे रेगुलर करने के मुद्दाें पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही और खजाना खाली होने पर केंद्रीय पे-स्केल लागू करने का राग आलाप रही है। प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड मुलाजिमों की वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के सूबा प्रमुख नेताओं सुखविंदर सिंह, माधो लाल, राकेश शर्मा और अनिल कुमार आदि ने बताया कि बोर्ड मैनेजमेंट के मेंबर सेक्रेटरी पिछले दो सालों से मुलाजिमों खास कर दलित मुलाजिमों की तरक्कियों को नजर अंदाज कर रहे है। इस तरह विभागीय तरक्की कमेटी की मीटिंग साल में दो बार करें, जो पिछले पांच सालों से नहीं हो रही।

जिस करके अधिकारियों से ले कर गुप्त कर्मचारियों की तरक्कियों में रुकावट आ रही। इसी तरह बोर्ड में सदभावना का माहौल सृजन करने के लिए मुलाजिमों के साथ बातचीत करने के लिए बोर्ड चेयरमैन को भी अपील की गई और मेंबर सेक्रेटरी को इस ओहदे से तुरंत हटाया जाए। मुलाजिम 20 को मोती महल की तरफ मार्च निकालेंगे।

