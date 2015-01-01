पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्तीय मदद:पीआरटीसी, बैंक, पावरकॉम और शिक्षा विभागों के मुलाजिम व पेंशनराें ने की मदद

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
केंद्र के कृषि सुधार बिलों के खिलाफ दिल्ली में चल रहे आंदोलन की मदद के लिए अब सूबे के कई सरकारी विभागों के मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स आगे आए हैं। मुलाजिमों और पेंशनर्स ने वालंटियर पैसे इकट्ठे कर दिल्ली आंदोलन काे भेजे हैं। पीआरटीसी, बैंक, शिक्षा विभाग और पावरकॉम समेत कई विभागों के मुलाजिमों ने यह पहल की है। पीआरटीसी वर्कर रिटायर भाईचारा यूनियन एटक पटियाला डिपो के महासचिव रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि पंजाब में पीआरटीसी के 4500 पेंशनर्स है। सभी पेंशनर्स की महीने के दूसरे मंगलवार को मीटिंग होती है।

इस महीने दूसरे मंगलवार 8 दिसंबर को भारत बंद था इसलिए यह मीटिंग 10 दिसंबर को की गई, जिसमें काफी कम संख्या में पेंशनर्स ने शिरकत की। इसके बावजूद सभी ने वालंटियर किसानों के लिए अपनी इच्छा से चंदा इकट्ठा किया और करीबन 25 से 30 हज़ार रुपए इकट्ठा करके दिल्ली जाकर किसानों को सौंपा गया है। पंजाब के बाकी पेंशनर से भी स्वेच्छा से कलेक्शन कर और वित्तीय मदद भी करने का फैसला किया गया है।

गवर्नमेंट टीचर यूनियन के जिला प्रधान रणजीत सिंह मान ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी यूनियन के बैनर तले सभी अध्यापकों से समीक्षा से पैसे इकट्ठे कर करीबन 21 हज़ार की मदद दिल्ली आंदोलन में भेजी है। ऑल इंडिया बैंक इंप्लाइज एसोसिएशन के सेक्रेटरी एसके गौतम ने बताया कि दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की मदद करने के लिए उनकी एसोसिएशन राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चंदे की कलेक्शन कर रही है। पीएसपीसीएल

इंजीनियर एसोसिएशन के महासचिव अजय पाल सिंह अंटाल ने बताया कि पावरकॉम में पंजाब में करीबन 2 हज़ार इंजीनियर हैं, जिन्होंने स्वेच्छा से करीब 1 लाख रुपए इकट्ठा कर दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की वित्तीय मदद की है।

