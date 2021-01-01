पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वोटर दिवस:हरेक व्यक्ति अपने वोट के प्रति हो जागरूक : डीसी

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी बहुतकनीकी काॅलेज लड़कियां में वोटर दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान आम नागरिकों को जागरूक करने के लिए जिला चुनाव अफसर कम- डिप्टी कमिश्नर कुमार अमित ने वोटर जागरूकता वैन रवाना की। इस मौके एडीसी पूजा स्याल ग्रेवाल भी मौजूद थे। जिला स्तरीय समागम के दौरान जिला चुनाव अफसर ने नौजवान वोटरों को संबोधन करते कहा हरेक व्यक्ति को अपने वोट के प्रति जागरूक होना चाहिए।

एडीसी पूजा स्याल ग्रेवाल ने ई-ईपिंक बारे नौजवानों को जानकारी देते बताया कि इस डिजिटल युग में अब चुनाव कमीशन की तरफ से वोटरों को अपना वोटर कार्ड अपने मोबाइल फ़ोन या लैपटाप के द्वारा डाउनलोड करने की सुविधा भी प्रदान कर दी गई है। इस मौके जिला नोडल अधिकारी स्वीप प्रो. गुर बख्शीश सिंह अनटाल ने जिला स्तर और राज्य स्तर पर साल 2020 दौरान करवाई स्वीप गतिविधियों संबंधी रिपोर्ट पेश की गई। उपरांत जिले में सबसे अधिक नौजवानों को बतौर वोटर रजिस्टर करने के लिए चुनाव अफसर हलका नाभा एसडीएम काला राम कांसल, पंजाब में बेस्ट नोडल अफसर स्वीप प्राे. गुर बख्शीश सिंह अनटाल, बेस्ट

नोडल अफसर स्वीप प्रो. बरजिंदर सिंह टाेहड़ा सरकारी महिंद्रा काॅलेज पटियाला, चुनाव तहसीलदार रामजी लाल, बेस्ट बीएलअाे बीर इंदर सिंह सरकारी स्कूल ढींगी, उजागर सिंह अनटाल, जिला दूत दिव्यांगजन जगदीप सिंह और जगविंदर सिंह का विशेष सम्मान किया गया। जिला चुनाव अफसर की तरफ से राज्य स्तर और ज़िला स्तर पर वोटर जागरूकता प्रोग्राम के विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया गया। इनमें लघु फिल्म

एनिमेटिड कैटेगरी के लिए राज्य स्तर पर दूसरे स्थान के लिए निर्मला देवी को सम्मानित किया गया। हौसला अफजाई के लिए लवरूप करने कौर रेयान इंटरनेशनल स्कूल, फीचर फिल्म कैटेगिरी के लिए स्टेट काॅलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन पटियाला की टीम का सम्मान किया गया। क्विज मुकाबलों के राज्य स्तरीय विजेता पुनीत गर्ग एक्सईएन जल सप्लाई विभाग और बख्श दीप सिंह वालिया मुलतानी मल मोदी काॅलेज पटियाला का भी

सम्मान किया गया। इस मौके वोटर जागरूकता के लिए पोस्टर, रंगोली और स्लोगन मुकाबले करवाए गए। प्रोग्राम दौरान जिला चयन अफसर कुमार अमित ने वोटर जागरूकता के लिए स्वीप विलाप रवाना किया। इसमें वृद्ध आश्रम चौरा, सोसायटी फार हैंडीकैप्ड सैफदीपुर फोकल पाॅइंट पटियाला और जिला सैनिक दफ्तर पटियाला में वोटरों को जागरूक किया गया। साइकिल रैली पर जगविंदर सिंह जिला दूत की तरफ से नेतृत्व किया गया। प्रोग्राम दौरान एसडीएम पटियाला चरनजीत सिंह, जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर वरिंदर सिंह टिवाना और काॅलेज के प्रिंसिपल रवीन्द्र सिंह हुंदल उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser