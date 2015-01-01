पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी बाेले-:फैकल्टी कम, 52 की जरूरत जबकि 35 पोस्टें और मौजूदा समय में केवल 12 ही

पटियाला10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी डॉ. राजबहादुर ने शुक्रवार को सरकारी डेंटल कॉलेज पटियाला का दौरा किया। सरकार ने पंजाब के दोनों डेंटल कॉलेजों का दौरा करने को कहा था। आदेश के बाद वीसी डॉ. राजबहादुर ने पटियाला के डेंटल कॉलेज का दौरा किया। बताया कि कॉलेज में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर तो ठीक है लेकिन फैकल्टी की कमी है। रिपोर्ट बनाकर सरकार को सौंप देंगे। बताया कि 52 फैकल्टी की जरूरत है, जबकि पोस्टें 35 है। मौजूदा समय में 12 ही है।

फैकल्टी की कमी के चलते ओपीडी पीजी के हवाले रहती : डेंटल कॉलेज में मौजूदा फैकल्टी की कमी से जूझ रहा है। जिसका असर ओपीडी में पड़ता है। फैकल्टी ज्यादा न होने के चलते मौजूदा फैकल्टी के साथ-साथ पीजी स्टूडेंट्स के हवाले है। इसके साथ-साथ अंडर ग्रेजुएट स्टूडेंट्स भी ओपीडी में आ जाते हैं। अगर नई भर्ती होती है तो स्टूडेंट्स के साथ साथ मरीजों को फायदा होगा। ओपीडी में सीनियर फैकल्टी की सेवाएं अधिक से अधिक मिलेंगी। कोविड के पूर्व डेंटल कॉलेज में 100 से 150 मरीजों की ओपीडी होती थी।

लंबे समय से नहीं हुई कोई नई भर्ती, केवल प्रमाेशन हुए
लंबे समय से पटियाला डेंटल कॉलेज में कोई भर्ती नहीं हुई है। जिसके चलते लगातार मुलाजिमों की रिटायरमेंट होती रही। इस दौरान फैकल्टी की प्रमोशन जरूर हुई है। मौजूदा समय में मात्र 12 फैकल्टी मेंबर है जिसमें 2 रि-इंप्लाइ है। पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों ने मेडिकल कॉलेज की तरफ तो ध्यान दिया लेकिन डेंटल कॉलेजों की तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। वहीं मौजूदा समय में डेंटल कॉलेज पटियाला में अंडर ग्रेजुएट की फर्स्ट इयर में 40 और पीजी फर्स्ट इयर में 7 सीटें हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें