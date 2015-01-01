पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद:गलत दिशा में जाता किसान आंदोलन: विजय

पटियाला28 मिनट पहले
शिवसेना पंजाब अध्यक्ष और अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष विजय कपूर ने चिंता जताते हुए कहा कि शांतिपूर्वक चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में कुछ राजनीतिक पार्टियाें ने सेंध लगाकर अपने कब्जे में कर लिया है। विजय कपूर ने कहा कि 3 महीने पहले ये आंदोलन अन्नदाता के नाम से शुरू हुआ है परंतु अब ऐसा लग रहा है कि आंदोलन की अगुवाई कर रहे लोग किसी और की भाषा बोल रहे है। कोई भी सामाजिक या ग़ैरसामाजिक तत्व वहाँ अपना झंडा लेकर पहुंच जाता है और किसानों की मांगों के साथ मांगें जोड़ देता है। पहले खालिस्तानी अपने झंडे लेकर और भिंडरावाला के पोस्टर लेकर शम्भू बॉर्डर पर बैठे रहे। तब सरकार के कान में जूं तक नही रेंगी। अब किसान आंदोलन की अगुवाई कर रहे कुछ नेता जेल में संगीन जुर्मों की सजा काट रहे हैं, उनकी रिहाई की मांग कर रहे हैं।

विजय कपूर ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन की आड़ में इन सभी गतिविधियों में सरकार इन ग़ैरसमाजिक तत्वों का अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से साथ दे रही है। सब लोग वोट बैंक की राजनीति कर रहे है। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ ट्विटर वार में व्यस्त है। पंजाब का मुख्यमंत्री होने के नाते कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का फर्ज बनता है कि आंदोलन को ख़त्म करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार और किसान भाईयों के बीच मध्यस्ता करें। यहां जिला प्रधान राजेश गुप्ता मीना, शिवसेना नेता दरवेश गोयल, नीरज चोपड़ा, युवा प्रधान आशीष कपूर, साहिल राजपूत, तुषार, पवन कुमार, अभय अरोड़ा, निर्भय अरोड़ा, अभिषेक वर्मा, मोनू ठाकुर, दक्ष पांडे, हरजोत सिंह, गैरी स्याल, हैरी माैजूद थे।

