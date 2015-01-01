पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:कृषि कानून के विरोध में फतेहगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर किसान जत्थेबंदियों का धरना जारी

फतेहगढ़ साहिब4 घंटे पहले
  • मालगाड़ियों के साथ यात्री ट्रेनें चलाने पर अड़ी केंद्र सरकार

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानून के विरोध में फतेहगढ़ साहिब रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में किसान जत्थेबंदियों का धरना लगातार जारी है। किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से जिला अध्यक्ष गुरमीत सिंह व सचिव सुरेन्द्र सिंह लुहारी ने कहा कि भारत सरकार न तो किसानों की मांगों को मानती है और न ही मालगाड़िया चला रही है। जबकि किसान जत्थेबंदियां 22 अक्टूबर से रेल लाइनों व प्लेटफार्म से भी हट चुके है। किसान जत्थेबंदियां पहले माल गाड़ियों के चलाने के लिए कह रही है, लेकिन केंद्र माल व यात्री ट्रेनें एक साथ चलाने पर अड़ी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि गाड़ियों के बंद होने से पंजाब की इंडस्ट्री को हो रहे नुकसान पर किसान जत्थेबंदियां भी गंभीर है, लेकिन किसानों की मांग को लेकर सभी उनसे सहयोग भी कर रहे है। नेताओं ने कहा कि 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन को लेकर ब्लाक वाइज ड्यूटियां लगाई जा रही है। इस मौके बलजिंद्र सिंह, हरनेक सिंह, भूपेन्द्र सिंह, शेर सिंह, बलविंद्र सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, जसपाल सिंह, जगतार सिंह मौजूद थे।

