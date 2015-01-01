पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरना जारी:किसान ट्रैक व स्टेशनों से हटे, लेकिन केंद्र ट्रेनें चलाने को लेकर अड़ियल रवैया अपना रहा : सुरेन्द्र

फतेहगढ़ साहिब2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों का धरना जारी

कृषि कानून को लेकर किसानों का फतेहगढ़ साहिब रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर धरना जारी रहा। भाकियू एकता के जनरल सचिव सुरेन्द्र सिंह लुहारी ने कहा कि केंद्र ट्रेनें चलाने को लेकर अभी भी अड़ियल रवैया अपनाए है, जबकि किसान रेल लाइनों व स्टेशनों से हट चुके है।

कहा कि किसान जत्थेबंदियां लगातार गांवों में किसानों को कृषि कानून के विरोध में जागरूक कर रही है और 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच करने के लिए एकजुट किया जा रहा है। इस मौके उपाध्यक्ष बलविंदर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, जसपाल सिंह, मेजर सिंह, नाहर सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, राजवंत सिंह, गुरसेवक सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

किसान यूनियन अमृतसर का खनौरी बार्डर पर मोर्चा 6वें दिन में दाखिल

पातड़ां. शिरोमणि अकाली दल अमृतसर के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान सिमरनजीत सिंह मान के निर्देशों पर किसान यूनियन अमृतसर के जिला प्रधान बलकार सिंह भुल्लर के नेतृत्व में खनौरी बार्डर पर दिया जा रहा धरना 6वें दिन लगातार जारी है। शंभू बार्डर बाद में दिल्ली-संगरूर राष्ट्रीय मुख्य मार्ग पर शुरू किया धरने में किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। जत्थेबंदी के प्रधान जसकरण सिंह काहन सिंह वाला ने कहा कि काले कानूनों को रद्द करवाकर ही वह अपना धरना खत्म करेंगे।

इस मौके सतपाल सिंह ग्रेवाल, वधावा सिंह सरपंच, कुलदीप सिंह शेरगढ़, लखविंदर सिंह चीमा, रणजीत सिंह शुतराणा, अमरीक सिंह भानपुरिया, दलजीत सिंह, अजीत सिंह, चन्नण सिंह, अंग्रेज सिंह शुुतराणा, भरभूर सिंह शुतराणा, सेवा सिंह शुतराणा, जसविंदर सिंह और भजन सिंह मंडवी, जथे. महेंद्र सिंह खानेवाल और हरभजन सिंह पन्नू उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें