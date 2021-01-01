पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीआई रेड:एफसीआई गोदामों में रिकॉर्ड व अनाज जांचा, चावल और गेहूं के सैंपल भरे

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • समाना और नाभा में छापेमारी, कोई भी लोकल अधिकारी नहीं था साथ

पटियाला के समाना और नाभा में एफसीआई के गोदामों में वीरवार देर शाम सीबीआई ने रेड की। आईटीबीपी के जवान भी सीबीआई टीम के साथ रहे। चेकिंग के दौरान किसी भी लोकल अधिकारी को साथ नहीं रखा गया। समाना में वीरवार शाम करीब 5:30 बजे सीबीआई की टीम एफसीआई के गोदाम में पहुंची। यह रेड शुक्रवार अल सुबह तक जारी रही। समाना में एफसीआई गोदाम के आगे चाय की रेहड़ी लगाने वाले चन्न सिंह ने बताया कि रेड करने आई टीम ने उनसे दो बार गोदाम के अंदर चाय मंगवाई। इस दौरान अंदर 10 से 12 अधिकारी और करीब पांच जवान तैनात थे।

हालांकि, वह रात 10 बजे रेहड़ी बंद कर घर चले गए थे, तब तक टीम गोदाम में मौजूद थी। इधर, समाना में शैलर मालिक एसोसिएशन के सुरेश सिंगला ने बताया कि एफसीआई के गोदाम में सीबीआई की रेड में जुटाए गए सैंपल चावल और गेहूं के हैं, जिनकी क्वालिटी बहुत बढ़िया है। इसलिए शैलर एसोसिएशन को इस रेड का कोई डर नहीं है।

सीबीआई ने जो रिकॉर्ड मांगा, दे दिया : डीएम एफसीआई
एफसीआई के डीएम पटियाला आकाश कुमार ने रेड की पुष्टि करते बताया कि पटियाला जिले में अब तक समाना व नाभा में एफसीआई के गोदामों में सीबीआई रेड हुई है। उन्होंने कहा-सीबीआई को जो रिकॉर्ड चाहिए था वह उन्हें मुहैया करवा दिया गया है। उन्होंने गेहूं और चावल के सैंपल लिए हैं। डीएम अकाश कुमार के मुताबिक एफसीआई के गोदामों में लगा गेहूं और चावल का माल बहुत बढ़िया क्वालिटी का है।

राइस मिलर्स बोले
यह किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने की साजिश
राइस मिलर्स एसोसिएशन के राज्य प्रधान ज्ञानचंद भारद्वाज ने सीबीआई की रेड को केंद्र सरकार की किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने की साजिश बताया है। ज्ञान चंद भारद्वाज ने कहा कि इससे पहले पंजाब के आढ़तियों पर इनकम टैक्स की रेड करवाना और अब शैलर मालिकों को टारगेट करने के लिए सीबीआई की चेकिंग सिर्फ और सिर्फ दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने की साजिश है। केंद्र सरकार को यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि पंजाब के चावल की क्वालिटी पूरे देश में सबसे बढ़िया मानी जाती है। इसलिए वह चाहे सीबीआई या कोई अन्य केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी से जांच करवा लें पंजाब के चावल या गेहूं में कोई कमी नहीं मिलेगी।

