बंद:जंगलात विभाग से निकाली महिला मुलाजिमों ने रेंज अफसर दफ्तर को लगाया ताला, कमरे में बंद किया

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
जंगलात वर्कर्स यूनियन ने रेंज अफसर को दफ्तर में ताला लगाकर बंद कर दिया। वन विभाग के ब्लॉक अफसर मलकीत सिंह, रेंज अफसर बलवीर सिंह ढिल्लों, वन गार्ड हरदीप सिंह रखड़ा के अंदर ही बंद रहे। वन विभाग में कार्यरत महिला मुलाजिमों को विभाग से निकालने से खफा थे उनकी मांग थी कि उनको नौकरी पर रखा जाए और रुकी सैलरी दी जाए।

संबंधित थाने से पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। पुलिस थाना लाहौरी गेट से पहुंचे ड्यूटी अफसर निरंकार सिंह ने मसला हल करने का भरोसा दिया लेकिन मुलाजिम लिखित आदेश लेने के बाद ही ताला खोलने पर अड़े रहे। सत्या देवी, रेखा, सुनीता ने बताया कि लंबे समय से हम ठेके पर काम करके अपने घर का गुजर-बसर कर रहे थे। अचानक से रेंज अफसर ने मिलीभगत करके हमें नौकरी से निकाल दिया और सेलरी भी नहीं दी। विभागीय अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई रास्ता ना मिलता देख हमें यहां पक्का मोर्चा लगाना पड़ा।

