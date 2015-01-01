पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छुट्टियां रद्द:दिवाली को लेकर फायर कर्मियों की छुट्टियां रद्द, 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में करेंगे काम

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • तंग गलियों में हादसा होने पर निपटने के लिए 8 बाइक और 2 जीप तैयार

दिवाली पर आग की कोई भी घटना होने पर फायर ब्रिगेड की तैयारी पूरी है। दीवाली तक जहां फायर ब्रिगेड के सभी 40 मुलाजिमों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई है, वहीं कोई भी घटना होने पर शहर के सभी ट्यूबवेलों (वाटर सप्लाई कर रहे) के साथ फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी में पानी भरने का प्वाइंट चालू करवा दिया गया है। यही नहीं शहर की तंग गलियों में कोई हादसा होने पर फायर ब्रिगेड के 8 बाइक (6 बड़े और 2 छोटे), 2 छोटी जीप बिल्कुल तैयार है। इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए फायर अफसर मदन गोपाल ने बताया कि सभी 40 मुलाजिम 12-12 घंटे की शिफ्ट में काम करेंगे। कोई भी शहरवासी आग की घटना होने पर 101, 0175-2215357, 2215956 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग की घटनाओं से निपटने के लिए अपनी गाड़ियां तीन स्थानों पर खड़ी करने का प्लान बनाया है ताकि कोई भी फोन आने पर तुरंत इन गाड़ियों को रवाना किया जा सके। उनमें एक गाड़ी बस स्टैंड के पास, दूसरी गाड़ी सरहिंद रोड गुरुद्वारा श्री दुखनिवारण के पास और तीसरी गाड़ी सनौरी अड्डे पर खड़ी की जाएगी। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां खड़ी होने के पांच प्वाइंट होंगे। चौथा फायर ब्रिगेड का आफिस व पांचवां प्लेस फोकल प्वाइंट है।

पानी भरने का प्वाइंट चालू करवाया
फायर ब्रिगेड के पास करीब 8 गाड़ियां व दो मोटरसाइकिलें हैं। तंग बाजारों में जीप काम करती है, जबकि खुले स्थानों पर बड़ी गाड़ियां जाती हैं। शहर में इस समय दो प्वाइंट हैं जबकि दिवाली के समय पांच प्वाइंट बनाएंगे। पानी भरने का प्वाइंट चालू करवा दिया गया है।

