  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Patiala
  Four Accused In IPL Betting Arrested, Confiscated Rs 2.86 Lakh And 5 Mails, Case Already Registered On Two Accused

सटोरिये गिरफ्तार:आईपीएल में सट्टा लगाने वाले चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 2.86 लाख रुपए और 5 माेबाइल किए जब्त, दो आरोपियों पर पहले से ही केस दर्ज

मंडी गाेबिंदगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आईपीएल में सट्टा लगाने के मामले में पुलिस ने सूचना के बाद कुछ लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। उनसे नकदी व दूसरा सामान भी जब्त किया है। थाना प्रभारी एसआई प्रेम सिंह के नेतृत्व में एएसआई मोहन सिंह गश्त पर थे। लाल बत्तियाें वाले चाैक पर सूचना मिली कि बावा चिकन हट में आशुतोष उर्फ आशु निवासी मोहल्ला इंद्रपुरी खन्ना साथियों सौरव जैन उर्फ मनी निवासी न्यू शास्त्री नगर, गोबिन्दगढ़, सुनील कुमार उर्फ सोनू निवासी गांधी नगर मंडी गोबिन्दगढ़ और अमन जैन उर्फ लेडा निवासी न्यू खन्ना सिटी बुलेपुर रोड अपने साथियाें के साथ मिलकर मैच में सट्टा लगाने का काम करते हैं।

अगर माैके पर रेड की जाए ताे आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया जा सकता है। इस पर मोहन सिंह ने पुलिस पार्टी के बावा चिकन हट पर रेड किी। आशुताेष उर्फ आशू से 50,300 रुपए, सौरव जैन उर्फ मनी से 6,000 रुपए, सुनील कुमार उर्फ सोनू से 20,000 रुपए और अमन जैन उर्फ लेडा से 2,10,000 रुपए जब्त किए। कुल 2,86,300 रुपए आराेपियाें से मिले।

उनसे 05 मोबाइल फाेन भी पकड़े गए। आराेपियाें के खिलाफ मुकदमा नंबर 296 दर्ज किया गया है। जांच में सामने आया कि आशुतोष उर्फ आशू और सुनील कुमार के खिलाफ मुकदमा नंबर 228 19 नवंबर 2018 काे एक्साइज एक्ट में थाना गोबिंदगढ़ में दर्ज किया गया था। जांच जारी है, जल्द और सुराग मिल सकते हैं।

