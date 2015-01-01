पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:राजिंदरा अस्पताल के दर्जा चार मुलाजिमों ने लंबित मांगों को लेकर किया रोष प्रदर्शन

पटियाला13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉन्ट्रैक्ट वर्करों को पक्का करने और मिनिमम वेजेस 9800 रुपए देने की मांग

राजिंदरा अस्पताल, मेडिकल कॉलेज, डेंटल कॉलेज और आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज के दर्जा चार मुलाजिमों ने मंगलवार को अपनी मांगों को लेकर रोष प्रदर्शन किया। इंप्लाइज वेलफेयर ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी के बैनर तले एकत्र हुए मुलाजिमों ने अपनी प्रमुख मांगे जैसे कॉन्ट्रैक्ट वर्करों को पक्का करना, आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों को मिनिमम वेजेस कम से कम 9800 देना, तरस आधारित केसों का निपटारा करना, विभागीय सर्विस रूल्स को नोटिफाई करवाना, दर्जा चार से क्लर्क व लैब अटेंडेंट प्रमोशन करना, मार्च 2019 में रेगुलर किए कर्मचारियों को बिना शर्त पूरे स्केल पर तनख्वाह देना, नई रेगुलर भर्ती विभागीय स्तर पर करना, लैब अटेंडेंट को ब्रिज कोर्स करवा कर एमएलटी प्रमोशन देना, सभी टेक्निकल कर्मचारियों को 2400 ग्रेड पे देना, डिप्लोमा होल्डर को रेडियोग्राफर प्रमोशन देना जैसी प्रमुख मांगों को लेकर यह रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया।

इस मौके पर कमेटी के नेता राम किशन के नेतृत्व में मुलाजिमों ने जमकर रोष प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की। रामकिशन ने अधिकारियों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि अगर कर्मचारियों की मांगों पर आज शाम तक कोई हल नहीं होता तो कल सुबह 9 बजे फिर रैली करके अगले संघर्ष का ऐलान किया जाएगा। इस संघर्ष के दौरान होने वाले नुकसान की पूरी जिम्मेदारी अस्पताल प्रशासन और डीआरएमइ पंजाब की होगी। इस मौके पर मुकेश कुमार, नरेंद्र कुमार, अमन, बलजिंदर सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, सुरेंद्र दुग्गल और रेनू ने धरने को संबोधित किया।

