डेथ काेराेना:चार और की माैत, 47 नए संक्रमित केस मिले

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले 10 दिन में 26 की हाे चुकी है माैत

एक बार काेराेना फिर खतरनाक हाेता जा रहा है। बीते 10 दिनाें में 26 संक्रमिताें की माैत हाे चुकी है। साेमवार काे 1560 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट मिली। जिनमें 47 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। अब काेविड संक्रमिताें की कुल संख्या 14091 हाे चुकी है। 75 मरीज ठीक हाे गए। अब तक 13201 मरीज ठीक हाे गए हैं। चार माैत हाेने से मृतकाें की कुल संख्या 418 हाे गई है। इस समय एक्टिव केस 472 हैं।

पॉजिटिव केस में 29, समाना से 03, नाभा से 05, राजपुरा से 04, ब्लाक दूधनसाधा से 01, ब्लाक कौली से 02, ब्लाक कालोमाजरा से 02 और ब्लाक हरपालपुर से 01 केस मिला। 05 केस पॉजिटिव केस के संपर्क में आने वाले हैं। शहर की मार्कल काॅलोनी, सनाैरी अड्डा, गुरुनानक नगर, अचार मार्केट, जुझार नगर, अमन विहार, पंजाबी बाग, बुक्स मार्केट के पास, दर्शन नगर, एसएसटी नगर, तेज बाग, मालवा एन्क्लेव, सुखराम कालोनी, एकता कालोनी, अर्जुन नगर, त्रिपड़ी, हरिन्दर नगर, आर्य समाज, दशमेश नगर, गुरबख्श काॅलोनी, ग्रीन पार्क काॅलोनी, ग्रेवाल ऐवेन्यू, आफिसर काॅलोनी, प्रोफेसर काॅलोनी, अमन नगर, नाभा से नाभा यहर, अलहाैरा गेट, पांडुुसर मोहल्ला, समाना में केशव नगर, केशव काॅलोनी, राजपुरा से धर्मपुरा काॅलोनी से भी केस मिले हैं।

4 मृतकों में से दो पटियाला शहर से
चार माैत में से गांव अलीपुर की 70 साल की महिला शुगर और हाइपरटेंशन की मरीज थी और राजिंदरा में दाखिल थी। अजीत नगर का 72 साल का बुजुर्ग मोहाली के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती था। गांव ढकड़बा काैली का 51 साल का पुरुष सांस के चलते राजिन्दरा में और त्रिपड़ी का 66 साल का पुरुष सांस का मरीज था।

फतेहगढ़ साहिब : 6 केस पाॅजिटिव केस मिले
साेमवार काे 6 केस पाॅजिटिव मिले। संक्रमिताें की संख्या 2292 हो गई। सिविल सर्जन डा सुरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक 64 केस एक्टिव है। 462 की रिपोर्ट पेंंडिंग है। 106 पीड़िताें की मौत हो चुकी है। 2122 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने जांच के लिए 671 सैंपल लिए हैं।

