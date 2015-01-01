पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इलेक्ट्रिक गीजर सेफ:गीजर खरीदने जा रहे है ताे आपके लिए काैन सा उपयाेगी रहेगा, भास्कर को एक्सपर्ट ने बताया

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • गैस गीजर बाथरूम के बाहर फिट कराएं

सर्दियाें का माैसम शुरू हाेने के साथ ही लाेग अपने घराें में गीजर लगवाते हैं। कई लाेग इलेक्ट्रिक ताे कई गैस गीजर काे प्राथमिकता देते हैं। कई लाेकल कंपनियां दूसरी कंपनियाें के स्टीकर और रेटिंग के गीजर बनाकर बाजार में बेच देती हैं, जाे सुरक्षा के नाम पर केवल धाेखा ही देते हैं। सुरक्षा के नजरिए से काैन से गीजर लगवाया जाए, यह अपने आप में बड़ा सवाल हाेता है। किससे हमकाे फायदा मिलेगा और किस कंपनी का उत्पाद लगाने पर बिजली की बचत हाेगी। इन सब सवालाें के जवाब के लिए दैनिक भास्कर से गीजर बनाने वाले और ब्रिकी करने वाले एक्सपर्ट से बात की। गीजर बनाने वाली कंपनी के मालिक अमित गर्ग के मुताबिक लाेग थाेड़ा पैसा बचाने के चक्कर में गैस गीजर काे प्राथमिकता देते हैं, जबकि सुरक्षा के लिए सभी जरूरी जानकारी पहले से जुटा लेनी चाहिए।

इलेक्ट्रिक गीजर
जब आप बिजली से चलने वाला इलेक्ट्रिक गीजर खरीदे ताे देखें कि उसका वाटर टैंक किस मटीरियल (काॅपर, स्टील या लाेहा) से बना है। काॅपर का ही टैंक लें, क्याेंकि इसकी लाइफ ज्यादा हाेती है।
पानी की टंकी से गीजर के बीच की दूसरी कम से कम 10 फीट ताे हाेनी ही चाहिए, क्याेंकि इससे पानी का फ्लाे सही रहेगा और बार-बार पानी न निकलने की शिकायत भी नहीं आएगी।
कई कंपनियाें के लाेकल सर्विस सेंटर नहीं हाेते हैं। इस बात की भी ध्यान रखें जब आप उत्पाद लेने जा रहे हैं ताे यह जरूर पता कर लें कि सबंधित कंपनी का आसपास काेई सर्विस सेंटर है या नहीं।

गैस वाला गीजर
वेंटिलेशन- गीजर लगवाते समय यह बहुत जरूरी बिंदु है। वाॅशरूम में जाली हाे और शीशे वाले दरवाजे न हाे। ऐसा न हाेने पर गैस का रिसाव हाेने पर खतरा बढ़ जाता है।
बाहर न लगवाएं- गैस वाला गीजर बाहर न लगवाएं। कई बार आंधी या तेज हवा की स्थिति में लाै बुझ जाती है और गैस निकली रहती है।
बंद करें रेगुलेटर- गीजर का प्रयाेग करने के बाद रेगुलेटर बंद कर दें।
कंपनी का समान करें प्रयाेग- गैस के गीजर में पाइप और रेगुलेटर कंपनी का ही प्रयाेग करें। साधारण रेगुलेटर कई बार खाराब हाे जाते हैं, जाे हादसे का कारण बनते हैं।

काॅमन बात- मेंटिनेंस काॅस्ट
गारंटी और वारंटी के बाद जब आप सर्विस कराते हैं, जब आपका कितना खर्च आता है, यह भी महत्वपूर्ण है। एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक बिजली वाले गीजर की मेंटिनेंस काॅस्ट कम हाेती है। गैस गीजर के उत्पाद बाद में महंगे साबित हाेते हैं। गैस गीजर की लाइफ भी बिजली के मुकाबले कम हाेती है। अनुमानित बिजली वाला गीजर 10 साल या उससे ज्यादा समय तक चल जाता है।

2 तरह के हाेते हैं गीजर
छाेटा- इसे इंस्टेंट गीजर कहा जाता है, इसमें 3 किलाे वाॅट का एलीमेंट का प्रयाेग हाेता है, इसमें जल्दी पानी गर्म हाेता है।
बड़ा- इसे स्टाेरेज गीजर कहते हैं, इसमें 2 किलाे वाॅट के एलीमेंट का प्रयाेग किया जाता है, इससे पानी देर तक गर्म रहता है।

रेटिंग- खुद चेक करें कि कितनी बिजली प्रयाेग करता है आपका गीजर। रेटिंग किसी भी बिजली के उत्पाद की रेटिंग से तय हाेता है कि वह कितनी बिजली बचाता है। 24 घंटे तक आप अपने गीजर काे चालू करके रखें और उससे पानी न निकाले। इस दाैरान चेक करें कि वह कितने यूनिट बिजली की खपत करता है। बिजली की खपत के हिसाब से ही उत्पदा की रेटिंग तय हाेती है।

