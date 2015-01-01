पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस्तीफा:पीयू के वीसी डॉ. बीएस घुम्मन का इस्तीफा सरकार ने किया स्वीकार

पटियाला10 घंटे पहले
वित्तीय संकट से जूझ रही पीयू और मुलाजिमों के दबाव में 18 नवंबर को पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी डॉ बीएस घुम्मन ने इस्तीफा गवर्नर को भेज दिया था। गवर्नर ने सीएम को इस्तीफे की फाइल भेजी थी। 21 नवंबर को पंजाब सरकार ने उनका इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर लिया और फाइल वापस गवर्नर हाउस भेज दी। सरकार द्वारा इस्तीफा स्वीकार की पुष्टि सीएम के मीडिया एडवाइजर रवीन ठाकुराल ने की है। इधर वीसी डॉ. बीएस घुम्मन शनिवार को पुंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी में अपने निवास पर पहुंचे। 300 करोड़ के घाटे में पीयू, मुलाजिम लगातार दे रहे धरना : बतादें कि पीयू 300 करोड़ के घाटे पर चल रही थी और सैलरी को लेकर मुलाजिम वीसी निवास और ऑफिस पर धरना दे रहे थे। साथ ही रजिस्ट्रार भी छुट्‌टी पर थे, वही वीसी दबाव में थे। इसके चलते उन्होंने रिजाइन देना ही उचित समझा। वहीं पीयू के लिए अब एक्टिंग वीसी या रेगुलर वीसी पर जल्द ही पंजाब सरकार फैसला लेगी।

ग्रांट को लेकर डॉ घुम्मन ने अक्टूबर में की थी मीटिंग
वीसी डॉ. बीएस घुम्मन ने वित्तीय संकट से उबारने को लेकर 10 अक्टूबर को एजेंडे को लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी के राज्यपाल और चांसलर पंजाब वीपी सिंह बदनौर के साथ मुलाकात की गई थी। 12 अक्टूबर को इस संबंधित वाइस चांसलर प्रो. घुम्मन की विशेष मीटिंग चीफ प्रिंसिपल सचिव सुरेश कुमार के साथ हुई। 14 को प्रो. घुम्मन ने वित्तमंत्री पंजाब मनप्रीत सिंह बादल के साथ मीटिंग की थी। वीसी ने मीटिंग में सरकार से 140 करोड़ की ग्रांट देने की अपील की थी।

इस्तीफा का प्रमुख कारण

यूनिवर्सिटी में सरकार का दखल लगातार बढ़ रहा, सरकार की तरफ से कोई ग्रांट न मिलना, वीसी डॉ. घुम्मन के कार्यकाल के दौरान बढ़ी संख्या में धरना लगना, टीचरों की अंदरुनी पॉलटिक्स को न समझना, 300 के घाटे को कैसे खत्म करने का कोई ठोस प्लान नहीं, महीने की सैलरी न दे पाना, पिछले 3 महीने से वीसी के खिलाफ अलग-अलग जाथेबंदियां लामबंद हो गई और वीसी हाउस और ऑफिस के बाहर लगातार दे रहे धरना।

