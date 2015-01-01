पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेहत केंद्रों की शुरुआत:लोगों को बेहतर सेहत सुविधाएं प्रदान करने के लिए सरकार वचनबद्ध : मंत्री धर्मसोत

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पटियाला में 20 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों की शुरुआत कराई

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की तरफ से पटियाला जिले में 20 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों की शुरुआत की गई। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के द्वारा राज्य भर में हुए समारोह के अंतर्गत कैबिनेट मंत्री साधु सिंह धर्मसोत ने जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में शिरकत की। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के लोगों को बेहतर सेहत सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए पंजाब सरकार वचनबद्ध हैं। कैप्टन सरकार सेहत क्षेत्र के बुनियादी ढांचों में सुधार के लिए 201 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर रही है। धर्मसोत ने सेहत और परिवार भलाई विभाग की तरफ से शुरू किए इन तंदुरूस्त पंजाब सेहत (हैल्थ एंड वेलनेस) केन्द्रों को सूबों के प्राथमिक सेहत सेक्टर को मजबूत करने की तरफ मील पत्थर करार दिया।

इन सेंटरों की शुरुआत के साथ राज्य के सेकंडरी सेहत केन्द्रों पर दबाव घटेगा। इन केन्द्रों में कम्युनिटी हैल्थ अफसर तैनात किए जाएंगे और यहां गर्भवती महिलाएं, नवजात, बच्चे, बुजुर्गों की सेहत जांच और इलाज, परिवार नियोजन, संचारी, आम संचारी रोगों और गैर संचारी रोगों, दांतों, आंखें, नाक, कान, गले समेत मानसिक रोगों की जांच, और एमरजेंसी सेवाएं भी मुफ़्त उपलब्ध होंगी।

कोविड -19 की दूसरी लहर की मार से बचने के लिए पूरे एहतियात करने की अपील करते उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे डाक्टर, नर्सिंग स्टाफ और पैरा मेडिकल अमलों ने अपनी जान की बाजी लगाकर जंग लड़ी है। इस दौरान सरकारी मेडिकल कालेज की वीआरडीएल लैब के प्रिंसिपल इनवेस्टीगेटर डा. रुपिन्दर और वाइस प्रिंसिपल डा. आरपीएस सीबिया ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह को पटियाला में कोविड से बचाव के लिए किए गए प्रबंधों से जानकार करवाया। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि पटियाला में 44 ऐसे सेंटर बने हैं। इसमें लौट, बख्शीवाला, चंदन माना, नंदपुर केशो, फग्गनमाजरा, रखड़ा, महताबगढ़, फतेहपुर, सेहरा, सैणियां, पसियाना, राजगढ़, पंजोला, लाछडू कलां, जलालपुर समेत 20 गांवों में ऐसे हैल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर बनाए गए हैं।

इस मौके पीआरटीसी के चेयरमैन केके शर्मा, मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू, जिला योजना बोर्ड के चेयरमैन संतोख सिंह, शहरी कांग्रेस प्रधान केके मल्होत्रा, पंजाब लार्ज स्केल इंडस्ट्री बोर्ड के वाइस चेयरमैन केके सहगल, देहाती कांग्रेस प्रधान गुरदीप सिंह, महिला कांग्रेस प्रधान किरण ढिल्लों, यूथ कांग्रेस प्रधान संजीव शर्मा और अनुज खोसला, डीसी कुमार अमित, एडीसी (जनरल) पूजा स्याल, सहायक कमिशनर (जनरल) डॉ. इस्मत विजय सिंह, सिविल सर्जन डा. हरीश मल्होत्रा, प्रिंसिपल मैडीकल कालेज डा. राजन सिंगला, सहायक सिविल सर्जन डा. प्रवीण पुरी आदि भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें