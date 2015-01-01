पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कटौती:आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों के पैसों में की कटौती की अदायगी करे सरकार : हरजीत कौर

फतेहगढ़ साहिब10 घंटे पहले
आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर यूनियन की बैठक प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हरजीत कौर पंजोला की अध्यक्षता में फतेहगढ़ साहिब में हुई। इसमें सर्कल अध्यक्ष शामिल रही। बैठक में हरजीत कौर ने कहा कि केंद्र व पंजाब सरकार 3 से 6 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों को दिए जाए, ताकि उनका सही पालन पोषण हो सके। जो आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर शिक्षित है, उन्हें ही बच्चों की प्री-नर्सरी की जिम्मेदारी दी जाए।

उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से मांग करते कहा कि जिन वर्करों व हेल्परों के पैसे में कटौती की गई है उसे तुरंत जारी किए जाने के साथ पोषण अभियान के भी 500 व 250 रुपए भी दिए जाए। उनके मानदेय में बढ़ोतरी के साथ हेल्परों की प्रोमोशन की जाए। अगर सरकार ने उनकी मांगों को नहीं माना तो वह 26 नवंबर से जेल भरो आंदोलन शुरू करेंगी और पंजाब भर में रोष प्रदर्शन होंगे। इस मौके देवेन्द्र कौर, हरिन्द्र कौर, दलजीत कौर, गुरमीत कौर, परमेश्वरी देवी, सुरजीत कौर, दलवीर कौर सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद थी।

