संघर्ष:सैलरी और सेवाओं को लेकर गेस्ट फैकल्टी अध्यापकों का धरना जारी, नारेबाजी की

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मांगें न मानने पर आने वाले दिनों में संघर्ष तेज करने का किया एलान

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी के कांस्टीट्यूऐंट कॉलेजों के गेस्ट फेकल्टी अध्यापकों की तरफ से बड़ी संख्या में अपनी सेवाओं को 12 महीने करवाने और पिछले साल की रुकी तनख्वाह रिलीज करवाने के लिए 8वें दिन भी धरना जारी रहा। वीसी ऑफिस के आगे नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान अलग-अलग अध्यापकों द्वारा संबोधन किया गया। गेस्ट फैकल्टी यूनियन के प्रधान डाक्टर गुरदास और सदस्यों द्वारा मांगें न मानने पर आने वाले दिनों में संघर्ष को ओर तेज करने का एलान किया गया। यूनियन की तरफ से साझे तौर पर कहा कि जब तक यूनिवर्सिटी अथॉरिटी हमारी सभी मांगों को लिखित के रूप में नहीं मानती तब तक धरना दिन-रात जारी रखा जाएगा। 8वें दिन फिर अथॉरिटी ने मीटिंग के लिए टीचरों को बुलाया, लेकिन मीटिंग बे-नतीजा रही।

लिखित आश्वासन के बाद बी और सी क्लास एसोसिएशन ने एग्जामिनेशन ब्रांच खोली
बी और सी क्लास एसोसिएशन ने मंगलवार को भी सुबह 9 से लेकर 10 बजे तक धरना दिया और अथॉरिटी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। वहीं इससे पहले सोमवार को देर शाम मुलजिमों और अथॉरिटी की मीटिंग हुई। इसमें कुछ मामलों में सहमति बनी। मंगलवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे लिखित में अथॉरिटी ने भरोसा दिया। इसके बाद मुलाजिमों ने धरना खत्म किया। प्रधान राजिंदर राजू ने बताया कि जीपीएफ की एक किश्त अथॉरिटी ने एकाउंट में डाल दी और बाकी एक सप्ताह के आएगा। वहीं मुलाजिमों का प्रमोशन का मामला सिंडीकेट में ले जाने का भरोसा दिया, इसके अलावा मुलाजिमों की वर्दी की फाइल जल्द ही पास करने को कहा है।

यूनिवर्सिटी खुलवाने को लेकर यूनियन आज डीन अकादमिक का करेगी घेराव पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन के सूबा स्तरीय बुलावे के तहत पीयू में एसएफआई, पीएसयू ललकार, एआईएसएफ और पीएसयू की तरफ से वीसी ऑफिस के बाहर यूनिवर्सिटी ओपन करने को लेकर पक्का मोर्चा जारी रहा। वहीं बुधवार को स्टूडेंट्स जत्थेबंदियां को कैंपस में रोष मार्च निकालेंगे और डीन अकादमिक ऑफिस का घेराव करेंगे।

