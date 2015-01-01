पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विशेष प्रबंध:दिवाली पर आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए सेहत विभाग, फायर सर्विस और पुलिस चौकस

फतेहगढ़ साहिब2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली के मौके किसी भी एमरजेंसी व अप्रिया घटना से निपटने के लिए सेहत, फायर सर्विस व पुलिस विभाग की ओर से विशेष प्रबंध किए गए है। आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तीनों ही विभाग पूरी तरह चौकस है। जिला मुख्यालय स्थित सिविल अस्पताल फतेहगढ़ साहिब के साथ जिले के सभी मुख्य अस्पतालों में किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए दीपावली मौके डाक्टरों की रुटीन ड्यूटी के साथ-साथ आंखों के विशेषज्ञ को भी अस्पताल परिसर में रहने के आदेश दिए गए है। सिविल सर्जन डाक्टर सुरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि दीपावली मौके अधिकतर हादसों में पटाखों से जलने व आंखों की होती है। इसके लिए सभी अस्पतालों में आंखों के माहिर डाक्टरों को तैनात किया गया है और आंखों के लिए विशेष दवाओं का भी पूरा प्रबंध किया गया है। इसके साथ ही एंबुलेंस को भी 24 घंटे मौजूद रहने के आदेश दिए गए है।

दिवाली पर पटाखे या अन्य कारणों से किसी भी आगजनी के होने वाले हादसे को देखते हुए अग्नि शमक भी तैयार है। फायर अधिकारी हरबंस सिंह ने बताया कि सरहिंद फायर सर्विस के पास मौजूद 4 अग्नि शमक वाहनों पर तैनात कर्मी दिवाली की पूरी रात चौकस रहेेंगे, ताकि किसी भी आपात स्थिति से मौके पर निपटा जा सके। जिला फायर अधिकारी ने बताया कि किसी भी आपात स्थिति में फोन नंबर 224201 या पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम 100 नंबर पर सूचना दी जा सकती है। दीपावली मौके लोगों की जान माल की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस ने भी पुख्ता प्रबंध किए है। एसपी डी जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शहर के सभी बाजारों में वर्दीधारी सुरक्षा कर्मियों के साथ नार्मल ड्रेस में महिला व पुरुष पुलिस कर्मियों की विशेष ड्यूटियां लगाई गई है। इसके साथ ही मोबाइल पेट्रोलिंग पार्टियों और पीसीआर द्वारा अलग से गश्त की जा रही है। दिवाली मौके असामाजिक तत्वों पर विशेष नजर रखी जा रही है। दिवाली की पूरी रात पुलिस पूरी तरह से चौकस है। उन्होंने लोगों से कहा कि अगर कोई भी आपत्तिजनक वस्तु या असामाजिक तत्व दिखाई दें तो उसकी सूचना पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम 100 नंबर पर दी जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें