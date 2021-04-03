पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांगपत्र:आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की परमिशन देने के विरोध में आईएमए की मेडिकल कॉलेज में भूख हड़ताल

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीएसएम डीटीए और आरडीए एसोसिएशन ने डीसी कुमार अमित को मांगपत्र सौंपा

आईएमए, पीएसएम डीटीए और आरडीए एसोसिएशन ने आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों के सर्जरी की परमिशन के विरोध में प्रधान डॉ. नीरज गोयल, सेक्रेटरी डॉ. निधि बंसल, पीएसएम डीटीए डॉ. डीएस भुल्लर, डॉ. जितेन्द्र कंसल, डॉ. भगवंत सिंह, डॉ. विशाल चोपड़ा, डॉ. जेपीएस सोढी, डॉ. राकेश अरोड़ा के नेतृत्व में पटियाला के मेडिकल कॉलेज में भूख हड़ताल की और डीसी को मांगपत्र दिया।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉ. डीएस भुल्लर, डॉ. दर्शन जीत वालिया, डॉ. अमनदीप बख्शी, डॉ. हरजीत छाबड़ा, डॉ. बेअंत सिंह, डॉ. नवजोत खुराना, डॉ. विजय बोदाल, डॉ. नितिन छाबड़ा, डॉ. अनिल रवीश, डॉ. बलराज, डॉ. दीपक, डॉ. सागर, डॉ. नीरज गोयल, डॉ. आशीष गुप्ता, डॉ. आइना सूद व डॉ. निधि बंसल रोष प्रदर्शन तहत भूख हड़ताल पर बैठें। समूह संस्था के मेंबरों ने बताया कि राष्ट्र की सेहत संभाल सेहत प्रणाली की सेहत

पर निर्भर करती है। यहां दवाइयों के बहुत सारे सिस्टम आयुर्वेद सिद्ध और यूनानी आदि हैं, आधुनिक दवाई निरंतर खोज और निरन्तर आप्रेशन के आधार पर लगभग 96 प्रतिशत आबादी द्वारा प्रयोग की गई दवाई प्रणाली में से विकसित हुई है। अब सरकार की नीति में तब्दीली आई है जैसे कि राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 में प्रमाणित है।

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने देशभर के सभी मेंबरों को सेव हेल्थकेयर इंडिया मूवमेंट शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस राष्ट्रीय आन्दोलन के तहत आईएम में देशभर में विशाल जागरुकता अभियान की शुरुआत करेगा। पैन इंडियन लीज भूख हड़ताल के मुख्य प्रबन्धक आईएमए के सहयोग से पंजाब भर के डाक्टरों ने 1 से 14 फरवरी तक हर रोज 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक भूख हड़ताल शुरू की है। देशभर की सभी विशेष एसोसिएशन आईएमए की अगुवाई में फेडरेशन ऑफ मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के जरिये हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें