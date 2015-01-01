पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीयू के वीसी के इस्तीफे के बीच उठे सवाल:300 करोड़ के घाटे में पीयू, सैलरी तक समय पर नहीं मिल पा रही, लंबे समय से नहीं मिल रही थी ग्रांट

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
वीसी डॉ. घुम्मन

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी का वित्तीय संकट और गहराता जा रहा है। पिछले तीन महीने में मुलाजिम लगातार सैलरी को लेकर वीसी ऑफिस के बाहर धरना दे रहे हैं और यहां तक की वीसी रेजिडेंस में भी धरने में बैठे हुए थे। जिसके चलते वीसी न तो ऑफिस आ रहे और न ही रेजिडेंस आ रहे। ग्रांट न मिलने से यूनिवर्सिटी चलाने में परेशानी के चलते वीसी डॉ. घुम्मन ने इस्तीफा दे दिया था। रजिस्ट्रार भी मेडिकल लीव पर थे।

पीयू के पूर्व परीक्षा कंट्रोलर डॉ. बलविंदर टिवाणा ने बताया कि 1992 से लगातार सरकारों ने ग्रांट घटाई है। 108 करोड़ की सालाना ग्रांट मिलती है। सरकार कहती है कि मुलाजिम ज्यादा हैं तो 1992 में 2400 थे अब 4000 हैं- कहां ज्यादा हैं। उधर, सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि गवर्नर से फाइल स्टेट गवर्नमेंट के पास आ गई है। इस्तीफा स्वीकार होने के संभावना है। क्योंकि इस्तीफा में वीसी ने पर्सनल और हेल्थ का कारण बताया है।

इस्तीफे के ये कारण बताए जा रहे
1. यूनिवर्सिटी में सरकार का दखल लगातार बढ़ रहा।
2. सरकार की तरफ से कोई ग्रांट न मिलना।
3. वीसी डॉ. घुम्मन के कार्यकाल के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में धरना लगना जिसके चलते वह जल्दी प्रेशर में आ गए।
4. टीचर्स की अंदरूनी पॉलिटिक्स को सही से न समझना।
5. 300 करोड़ के घाटे को खत्म करने का कोई ठोस प्लान नहीं होना।
6. महीने में पौने 9 करोड़ ग्रांट मिलना जबकि सेलरी पर 30 करोड़ खर्च होगा।
7. पिछले तीन महीने से वीसी के खिलाफ अलग-अलग जाथेबंदियां का लामबंद होकर वीसी हाउस और ऑफिस के बाहर लगातार प्रदर्शन देना।

वीसी ने मांगी थी 140 करोड़ की ग्रांट
मीटिंग के दौरान डॉ. घुम्मन ने पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी की मौजूदा वित्तीय स्थिति को देखते सूबा सरकार से 140 करोड़ रुपए की एक्सट्रा अनुदान जारी करने के लिए अपील की थी। अगले वित्तीय वर्ष के दौरान यूनिवर्सिटी को दी जाने वाली अनुदान को दोगुना करने की अपील की थी। लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ।

ग्रांट को लेकर 10 अक्टूबर से लगातर वीसी कर रहे थे मीटिंग्स

वित्तीय संकट के हल को वीसी 10 अक्टूबर को राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर से मिले। चांसलर ने सीएम के चीफ प्रिंसिपल सचिव और वित्तमंत्री को भेजा। 12 अक्टूबर को वीसी ने चीफ प्रिंसिपल सचिव सुरेश कुमार से भी मिले।

यूनिवर्सिटी को आर्थिक संकट से निकालने में सरकार फेल: ढींडसा

पीयू के वीसी डॉ. घुम्मन के इस्तीफे को शिअद (डेमोक्रेटिक) के विधायक परमिन्दर सिंह ढींडसा ने मंदाभागा करार दिया है। कहा कि सरकार पीयू की आर्थिक मदद करने से पीछे हट गई है। इससे शिक्षा प्रेमियों में निराशा है। सरकार फेल साबित हुई है।

