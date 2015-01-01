पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Patiala
  In Protest Of The Centre's Agricultural Law, The Strike Of Various Peasant Groups Continued In The Fatehgarh Sahib Railway Station Premises On The 51st Day.

शंभू बार्डर से किसान करेंगे कूच:केंद्र के कृषि कानून के विरोध में विभिन्न किसान जत्थेबंदियों का धरना फतेहगढ़ साहिब रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में 51वें दिन भी जारी रहा

फतेहगढ़ साहिब10 घंटे पहले
केंद्र के कृषि कानून के विरोध में विभिन्न किसान जत्थेबंदियों का धरना फतेहगढ़ साहिब रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में 51वें दिन भी जारी रहा। किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से सुरेन्द्र सिंह लुहारी ने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली के लिए कूच करने के लिए जिले के किसान सरहिंद की नई अनाज मंडी में सुबह 10 बजे जमा हो शंभू बार्डर के रास्ते जाएंगे। कहा कि किसान जत्थेबंदियां गांवों में लगातार झंडा मार्च कर किसानों को दिल्ली जाने के लिए एकजुट करने के साथ राशन भी जमा कर रही है, ताकि धरना लंबा होने पर सभी के लिए राशन का प्रबंध हो सके। जिले के 460 गांवों में कमेटियां बनाने का कार्य लगातार जारी है। अगर किसी ने भी किसानों को रास्ते में रोकने की कोशिश की तो किसान जत्थेबंदियां उनका कड़ा विरोध करेंगी। इस मौके जत्थेबंदी के दूसरे पदाधिकारी व सदस्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
