26 लाख की ठगी:युवक को यूएसए भेजने के नाम पर अलग-अलग देशों में घुमाया, मैक्सिकाे के जंगल में छाेड़कर आराेपी फरार

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
समाना के युवक को यूएसए भेजने के नाम पर अलग-अलग देशों के चक्कर लगवाने के बाद अाराेपी एजेंट उसे मैक्सिको के जंगल में छोड़कर फरार हो गए। बाद में मैक्सिको की पुलिस ने युवक के साथ 25 से 30 नौजवानों को डिपाेट कर वहां से दिल्ली भेज दिया। वापस पहुंचे नौजवान ने परिवार को घटना की जानकारी द आरोपी एजेंट सहित उसके साथियों पर केस दर्ज करने की मांग की थी।

जांच के बाद थाना सिटी समाना पुलिस ने आरोपी एजेंट के पिता के खिलाफ 26.09 लाख रुपए की ठगी का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मनदीप सिंह निवासी नाभा कॉलोनी समाना ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि आरोपी राजिंदर सिंह निवासी मजीठिया एनक्लेव के बेटे अमरिंदर सिंह ने उसे यूएसए भेजने के लिए 30 लाख रुपए में बात की। 23 मार्च 2019 को आरोपी अमरिंदर सिंह ने उससे 5 लाख रुपए और पासपोर्ट ले लिया। 9 मई को 3 लाख रुपए और लेकर उसे अपने साथ कंबोडिया लेकर गया। वहां पर वह करीब 1 महीना ठहरा। बाद में आरोपी उसे जगह-जगह बस के रास्ते घुमाता रहा। कई देशों में चक्कर कटवाए।

इतना ही नहीं आरोपी व उसके साथियों ने गन प्वाइंट पर लेकर उससे परिवार को फोन करने और वहां से पैसे मंगाने काे कहा। धमकी दी कि नहीं ताे उसे जंगल में ही जान से मार देना। आरोपी ने कई बार उससे फोन कराकर रुपए मंगाए। आरोपी उन्हें खाने-पीने के लिए परेशान करने लगा था। उसके अलावा 25 से 30 और नौजवान आरोपी के झांसे में आकर वहां जंगलों में फंसे थे। आरोपी अमरिंदर सिंह उसे मैक्सिको के जंगल में पुलिस कैंप के पास छोड़कर फरार हो गया। पुलिस उनको ग्वाटेमाला कैंप में ले गई।

दोस्त से फोन करवा आरोपी ने जाल में फंसाया
पीड़ित ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसका एक साथी जिसका फोन आया था कि वह यूएसए पहुंच गया है। तुम भी अपने पिता से बात करके मेरे एजेंट से फाइल लगवा कर मेरे पास यूएसए आ जाओ। उसके बाद नौजवान के पिता ने मेरे पिता से मुलाकात की। आरोपी अमरिंदर एजेंट से मुलाकात कराई। सारा पैसा आराेपी का पिता व अन्य साथी पिता से लेकर जाते थे।

