लोकार्पण:फतेहगढ़ साहिब में 10 तंदुरुस्त सेहत केंद्रों को किया लोकार्पित

फतेहगढ़ साहिब10 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना के दूसरे चरण से निपटने के लिए विभाग तैयार

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने फतेहगढ़ साहिब में 10 तंदुरुस्त सेहत केंद्र लोकार्पण किए। इसमें जिले से संबंधित गांवों में बधौछी कलां, खुम्मना, रुड़की, बड़ाली आला सिंह, गगडवाल, कोटला बजवाड़ा, पमौर, पवाला, रंधावा व रिया शामिल है। सभी केंद्रों को वर्चुअल तौर पर लोकार्पण करते उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड से निपटने के लिए मेडिकल, पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ सहित समाज सेवी संस्थाओं ने सरकार व जिला प्रशासन से सहयोग किया है वह सराहनीय है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि भविष्य में महामारी अपने पैर पसारेगी तब भी सभी डट कर इसका मुकाबला करेंगे।

सरकारी अस्पतालों में आधुनिक मशीनें मुहैया करवाई जा रही है और दवा व फंड की भी कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। कहा कि सेहत विभाग में डाक्टरों सहित मेडिकल व पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ की भर्ती की जा रही है और 180 नई एंबुलेंस की भी खरीद की गई है। कहा कि नए केंद्र लोगों को बेहतर सेहत सुविधाएं प्रदान करने में सार्थक होंगे। इस मौके जिला सेहत विभाग के डिप्टी मेडिकल कमिश्नर डॉ. जगदीश सिंह, सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी डाॅ. कुलदीप सिंह सहित दूसरे सेहत अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

