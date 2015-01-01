पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक इंसाफ पार्टी:ईवीएम के बजाय बैलेट पेपर से वाेटिंग हाे ताे भाजपा का असली चेहरा आएगा सामने : बैंस

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • पंजाब अधिकार यात्रा को लेकर पटियाला पहुंचे नेता सिमरजीत बैंस

लोक इंसाफ पार्टी के नेता सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस पंजाब अधिकार यात्रा के तहत वीरवार पटियाला अपने समर्थकाें के साथ पहुंचे। इस मौके बैंस ने कहा कि हर साल पहले पंजाब के पानी के पैसे लेने का मता विधान सभा में पास किया गया था, लेकिन बाद में किसी ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। भाजपा के पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने के ऐलान के बारे में बैंस ने कहा कि भाजपा ईवीएम के सहारे है। अगर बैलेट पेपर के साथ वोटिंग हो गए तो भाजपा का पंजाब में खाता नहीं खुलेगा। कहा कि अमेरिका, कनाडा जैसे देशों में बैलेट पेपर का इस्तेमाल होता है। हम कितने विकसित हैं, किसी काे बताने की जरूरत नहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब में ईवीएम हटाकर बैलेट पेपर से वोटिंग करनी चाहिए और इससे भाजपा का असली चेहरा सामने आ जाएगा। लोक इंसाफ पार्टी के प्रमुख सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस ने कहा कि इस 21,00,000 लोगों द्वारा साइन की हुई पिटीशन दायर करेंगे और यह यात्रा पंजाब के हकों की रैली है। हरिके पतन से चलकर चंडीगढ़ 700 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करेगी, जिसमें के 4 दिन और 3 रात में लगेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि आज पटियाला से यह रैली चंडीगढ़ की तरफ चल रही है। 26-27 को किसानों के हर प्रोग्राम में शामिल हो उनके साथ दिल्ली भी पहुंचा जाएगा यहीं पर उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि एक तरफ तो पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी किसानों के समर्थन की बात कर रही है और दूसरी तरफ आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रमुख केजरीवाल किसानों को दिल्ली में नहीं आने दे रहे बल्कि उन्हें तो चाहिए कि वह पहुंच रहे किसान और साथियों का रहने और खाने तक का प्रबंध करें।

