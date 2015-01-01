पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उड़ान प्रोजेक्ट:सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों को मिलेगी जेईई मेन्स, एडवांस और नीट एग्जाम की कोचिंग

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
राज्य के सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों का भी मेडिकल अथवा इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में करियर बनाने का सपना पूरा होगा, ये बच्चे भी अब जेईई मेन्स, एडवांस व नीट की कोचिंग लेंगे। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए बनाए उड़ान प्रोजेक्ट ने सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों के सपनों को पंख लगाए हैं। उड़ान कंपीटिटिव एग्जाम सीरीज लांच की गई है।

इसमें 11वीं और 12वीं में पढ़ने वाले मेडिकल और नॉन मेडिकल ग्रुपों के विद्यार्थियों को जेईई मेन्स, जेईई एडवांस, एम्ज़, नीट, कैट, बीएससी नर्सिंग, बीएससी ऑनर्ज, सीईटी, बिटसैट्ट, आईआईटी, पैरामेडिकल इंट्रेंस टेस्ट, बीपीएच, बीएससी मेडिकल टेकनॉलोजी, आईसर एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट, बैचलर ऑफ आर्किटेक्ट इंट्रेंस, पीजीआई नर्सिंग एग्जाम की तैयारी कराई जाएगी। फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, मैथेमेटिक्स और बायलॉजी विषयों के जिला मेंटर लगाए गए हैं, उनके नेतृत्व अधीन मेरिटोरियस स्कूलों के लेक्चरर और इन विषयों के लेक्चरर रिसोर्स पर्सन की टीम की तरफ से शीट तैयार की जाएगी।

