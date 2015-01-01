पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:जंगलात वर्करों ने वन मंडल दफ्तर के बाहर धरना दिया, प्रबंधन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
  • बाेले- मुख्यमंत्री विभाग काे जारी फंड की जांच कराएं ताे करोड़ों की हेराफेरी आएगी सामने

जंगलात वर्कर्स यूनियन पंजाब, मंडल प्रधान वीरपाल सिंह लंबू और जाेन दक्षिण प्रधान बलवीर सिंह मंडोली के नेतृत्व में दफ्तर वन मंडल अफसर पटियाला के सामने रोष प्रदर्शन करके विभागीय मैनेजमेंट के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और सांसद परनीत कौर एक निष्पक्ष स्पेशल जांच एजेंसी का गठन करके पटियाला मंडल की रेंज की विभागीय कामों की पड़ताल करवाए ताे करोड़ों रुपए की घपलेबाजी सामने आएगी। पटियाला रेंज को करोड़ों रुपए के फंड सरकार की तरफ से जारी किए जा चुके हैं, लेकिन विभागीय महिला वर्कर सुनीता रानी, बलजीत कौर, हरजीत कौर, सुखविंदर

कौर, रेखा, सत्या, दुर्गावती, को मई 20 से कोई तनख़्वाह नहीं दी गई और रेंज राजपुरा में 2017-18 की 22 वर्करों की पेंडिंग तनख्वाह अभी तक नहीं दीं गई। रेंज अफसर की तरफ से वर्करों की तनख़्वाह के वित्तीय बजट के 10 लाख के करीब जाली बिल बनाकर बड़े स्तर पर विभाग को चूना लगाया गया। जिसकी तुरंत जांच करवाकर कार्रवाई की जाए। जत्थेबंदी नेताओं ने बताया कि मौके पर डीएफओ के साथ मीटिंगें कर चुके हैं, लेकिन मानी मांगे पूरी नहीं की। इस अवसर पर जसविंदर सिंह सूजन, हरचरन सिंह बदोछी कलां, जगतार सिंह साहपुर, अमरजीत सिंह बुग्गे, नरेश कुमार पटियाला, सतनाम, गुरमेल सिंह के अलावा अन्य वर्कर माैजूद रहे।

