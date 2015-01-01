पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान हटे ट्रैक लॉक:नहीं पहुंच रहा काेयला, ब्लैकआउट का खतरा, नाभा सहित प्रदेश के थर्मल प्लांटों में सिर्फ दो दिन का ही स्टॉक बचा

पटियाला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नाभा के थर्मल प्लांट में 1,400 मेगावाट बिजली का होता है उत्पादन

किसानाें काे रेलवे ट्रैक से हटे हुए तीन दिन बीत चुके हैं, इसके बावजूद माल गाड़ियाें से काेयला सप्लाई नहीं हाेने से उम्मीद लगाकर बैठे थर्मल प्लांट अब बेचैनी और बढ़ गई है। पंजाब के लाेगाें का केंद्र व भाजपा नेताओं के खिलाफ राेष बढ़ता जा रहा है। पंजाब स्टेट पावर कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड यानि पीएसपीसीएल इस वक्त नेशनल ग्रिड और दूसरे राज्यों से बिजली की खरीद करके राज्य की बिजली की मांग को पूरा कर रहा है, लेकिन ये बिजली खरीदने के लिए राज्य को नेशनल ग्रिड और अन्य राज्यों को एडवांस पेमेंट देनी होती है जो कि अरबों रुपये में है।

पीएसपीसीएल ने अब पंजाब सरकार से अनुमति मांगी है कि बैंकों से 300 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज लेने की अनुमति दी जाए ताकि बिजली की पूर्ति के लिए नेशनल ग्रिड और दूसरे राज्यों से जो बिजली खरीदी जा रही है उसके एडवांस पेमेंट की जा सके नहीं तो राज्य में ब्लैकआउट हो सकता है।

दरअसल, पंजाब के थर्मल प्लांटों को कोयले की सप्लाई दूसरे राज्यों से होती है और कोयला लेकर मालगाड़ियां ही पंजाब पहुंचती हैं लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिनों से मालगाड़ियां बंद है। हालांकि किसान संगठन ये कह चुके हैं कि वो रेलवे ट्रैक पर तभी प्रदर्शन करेंगे जब यात्री गाड़ियों को वहां से गुजारा जाएगा, जबकि माल गाड़ियों को चलने से नहीं रोका जाएगा। बावजूद इसके केंद्र सरकार ने पंजाब सरकार से कहा है कि अगर वो मालगाड़ियों और रेलवे ट्रैक की सुरक्षा की गारंटी लेते हैं, तभी मालगाड़ियों को पंजाब के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा।

सूबे का सबसे बड़ा तलवंडी साबो थर्मल प्लांट भी बंद

बठिंडा के तलवंडी साबो का पंजाब का सबसे बड़ा थर्मल प्लांट 2,000 मेगावाट बिजली तैयार करता है। पटियाला के नाभा का एक और बड़ा थर्मल प्लांट 1,400 मेगावाट बिजली तैयार करता है। जबकि तीन छोटे और थर्मल प्लांट है जो कि पंजाब में बिजली की कमी नहीं होने देते। लेकिन कोयले की लगातार सप्लाई नहीं होने की वजह से अब इन तमाम थर्मल प्लांट के पास 2 से 3 दिन का ही कोयला बचा है। इसी वजह से आने वाले दिनों में पंजाब में पावर कट बढ़ जाएंगे और साथ ही राज्य पर ब्लैकआउट होने का खतरा भी मंडरा रहा है।

2 बड़े थर्मल प्लांट बंद हो चुके हैं और तीन छोटे थर्मल प्लांट के पास सिर्फ 2 से 3 दिन का कोयला बचा हुआ है। हालांकि इस पूरे मामले पर किसान नेताओं ने कहा है कि किसान रेलवे ट्रैक पर नहीं बैठे हुए हैं और ना ही मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही को किसी भी तरह से प्रभावित करने की कोशिश करेंगे. लेकिन इसके बावजूद केंद्र सरकार जानबूझकर किसानों और पंजाब के लोगों के खिलाफ बदले की कार्रवाई कर रही है और जानबूझकर मालगाड़ियां नहीं भेजी जा रही ताकि किसान परेशान हों।

