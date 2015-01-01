पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरना:किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां का पंप पर धरना 41वें दिन भी जारी

पातड़ां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां का कृषि बिल के विरोध में पातड़ां रिलायंस पंप पर जारी धरना 41वें दिन में दाखिल हो गया है। धरने में किसान यूनियन ब्लाक पातड़ां के प्रधान अमरीक सिंह घग्गा, खजांची रघबीर सिंह और जिला प्रधान बलजीत सिंह न्याल ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने एक बार भी किसानों की समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

इससे साफ होता है कि सरकार बड़े कॉरपोरेट घरानों को फायदा पहुंचाना चाहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह भी अपना धरना तब तक नहीं हटाएंगे जब तक केंद्र सरकार कृषि विरोधी बिल वापस नहीं ले लेती। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी अगर बिल जल्द वापस न लिया गया तो संघर्ष और तेज किया जाएगा।

इस मौके बलविंदर सिंह बिल्लू, मुखत्यार सिंह काहनगढ़, रणजीत सिंह खासपुर, माघ सिंह वणवाला, महेंद्र सिंह काहनगढ़, नछत्तर सिंह, बिंदर सिंह जैखर, अजवीर सिंह करीमनगर, कुलवीर सिंह, हरबंस सिंह, बीरबल सिंह, गुरमीत कौर, गगनदीप कौर, मनप्रीत कौर, गुरमेल कौर, परमजीत कौर और रजिंदर कौर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें