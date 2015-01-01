पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाइसेंस जारी:पटाखा बेचने का लाइसेंस सिर्फ एक, वीर हकीकत राय पार्क में सज गईं 10 दुकानें

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • पार्क के सामने सड़क पर भी दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के आगे खुलेआम सड़कों पर लगाई पटाखों की सेल

जिला प्रशासन ने पटाखा बेचने के लिए सिर्फ एक लाइसेंस जारी किया है। लाइसेंस हासिल करने वाले पहले पोलो ग्राउंड में एक लाइसेंस पर करीबन 40 दुकानें खोल ली। अब दीवाली से ठीक एक दिन पहले वीर हकीकत राय पार्क में भी 10 से ज्यादा दुकानें खुल गई है। न इनकी चेकिंग हैं और न इन पर कोई नियम। यहां न आगे बुझाने का कोई यंत्र हैं, न एंबुलेंस, न फायर बिग्रेड, न रेत से भरी बाल्टियां। ऐसा भी नहीं हैं कि यह काम कोई चोरी छुपे किया जा रहा है।

बाकायदा वीरवार काे वीर हकीकत राय पार्क में टेंट लगाकर तैयारी की गई, जिसके बाद शुक्रवार काे दुकानदाराें ने पटाखा सजाकर बेचना शुरू कर दिया। यही नही पार्क के सामने मेन राेड पर भी दुकानाें ने सड़क पर पटाखा लगाकर बेचा जबकि यह राेड दिन भर चलता है। जहां ट्रैफिक लाइन हाेने के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम भी लगाता है, लेकिन पटाखा दुकानदाराें काे कानून का काेई डर नही है। डीएसपी मनदीप कौर का कहना है कि अवैध दुकानें लगाने वालों पर केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

नाभा व पटियाला में पटाखा बेचने के मामले में 5 पर केस
शहर में एक लाइसेंस मिलने के बावजूद भी 40 के करीब पटाखा दुकानें खाेली गई लेकिन नाभा में भीड़ भाड़ वाले इलाके अपने आप माेहल्ला में पटाखा बेचने के मामले में थाना काेतवाली नाभा पुलिस ने आरोपी काला, गुुड्डु, साई, अजय निवासी नाभा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। इधर थाना त्रिपड़ी पुलिस ने सियूणा चौक के पास घर में पटाखा लगाकर बेचने वाले आरोपी हरमिंदर सिंह निवासी रणजीत नगर पर केस दर्ज किया।

जिले में पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी बढ़ाई
त्योहाराें काे देखते हुए जिला पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी बढा दी है जिसके चलते शंभू, पातडां, पसियाणा, नाभा, भादसाें, सरहिंद राेड, राजपुरा राेड के अलावा शहर के अंदर भी पुलिस द्वारा जगह जगह नाकेबंदी करके चेकिंग की जा रही है। थाना सदर नाभा इंचार्ज सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि उच्च अधिकारियों के आदेश अनुसार नाभा में दाखिल होने वाली व बाहर जाने वाली गाड़ियों की चेकिंग की जा रही है।

