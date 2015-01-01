पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Patiala
  • Link Roads Of 18 Villages Meeting Sirhind Road, Most Of Them Not Speed Breakers, The Lack Of Raid Is Also A Reason For The Accident

धुंध का सीजन संभल कर सफर करें:सरहिंद रोड से मिलते 18 गांव के लिंक रोड, ज्यादातर पर स्पीड ब्रेकर नहीं, राेड की चाैड़ाई कम हाेना भी हादसे का एक कारण

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • ब्लैक स्पाॅट की हकीकत जानने काे एअारटी टीमाें ने शुरू किया काम, थाना अनाजमंडी पुलिस सरहिंद राेड पहुंची

जिले में पुलिस के ब्लैक स्पाॅट की लिस्ट जारी करने और उसका मुद्दा उठाए जाने के बाद एसएसपी की ओर से तैनार की गईं 25 एआरटी टीमाें ने काम शुरू कर दिया है। टीमाें का गठन थाना इंचार्ज ने किया है। थाना अनाज मंडी पुलिस ने सरहिंद रोड पर चुने गए चार ब्लैक स्पॉट का जायजा लिया। थाना पुलिस के मुताबिक इस राेड पर हादसाें का सबसे बड़ा हादसों का कारण सड़क की चाैड़ाई कम होना है क्योंकि इस पर ट्रैफिक बहुत ज्यादा है। इतना ही नहीं मेन रोड से जुड़ने वाले गांव के लिंक रोड पर स्पीड ब्रेकर नहीं है।

ऐसी हैं खामियां सही नहीं बने स्पीड ब्रेकर, ब्लिंकर भी नहीं लगे, सड़क पर सफेद पट्‌टी तक नहीं दिखती

थाना अनाज मंडी इंचार्ज हरजिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों ने बताया कि टीम के साथ सरहिंद राेड पर पड़ने वाले 4 ब्लैक स्पाॅट का दाैरा किया। टीम काे वहां पर कई खामियां मिलीं। जैसे कि सड़क पर पट्टी नजर नहीं आती है। स्पीड ब्रेकर नहीं है। सड़क की साइडों पर लगने वाले और रोड स्टड न लगे होने के कारण हादसे होते हैं। बताया कि सरहिंद रोड के साथ लगने वाले करीब 18 से ज्यादा गांव के लिंक रोड हैं। जिन पर स्पीड ब्रेकर सही ढंग से नहीं बनाए गए हैं, अगर बनाए गए हैं तो वह बहुत छोटे हैं जहां से गाड़ियां तेज रफ्तार से निकलती हैं और हादसों का कारण बनती हैं। बारन स्थित चौक पर ब्लिंकर लाइट लगे होने से गाड़ियों की स्पीड कम कराई जा सकती है। ऐसी कई खामियां नोट की गई हैं जिनकी डिटेल बनाकर उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजा जा रहा है।

ऐसे बनते हैं ब्लैक स्पॉट रोड सेफ्टी इंजीनियर सविंदरजीत बराड़ ने बताया कि जिले में 55 ब्लैक स्पॉट उन्हें घोषित किया गया है। उनके मुताबिक जहां 3 साल में लगातार सड़क हादसों की घटनाएं सामने आई हैं। जिले के उन मुख्य मार्ग चौक चौराहों की डिटेल जुटाने के बाद ही 55 ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा जहां भी हादसे हाेते हैं, वह एक्सीडेंटल जाेन में आते हैं।

टीमें ऐसे तलाश रहीं प्वाइंट
एसपी ने बताया कि सभी ब्लैक स्पॉट पर काम शुरू करने में थोड़ा समय लगेगा। टीमें कारण तलाश रही हैं। अगर कहीं सड़क पर झाड़ फूंस से विजिबिलिटी कम है तो उसके लिए मनरेगा टीम का सहयोग लेते हुए सफाई करवाई जाएगी। स्पीड ब्रेकर की कमी है तो उसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी, नेशनल हाईवे अन्य संबंधित विभाग की सहायता ली जाएगी। किसी स्पॉट पर स्ट्रीट लाइट न होने के कारण हादसे ज्यादा हो रहे हैं उसके लिए बिजली बोर्ड विभाग की सहायता लेते हुए काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

8 एआरटी टीमों ने लिया जायजा, रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद जल्द शुरू करेंगे काम
ब्लैक स्पॉट का जायजा लेने के लिए बनाई गई एआरटी टीमों ने काम शुरू कर दिया है। अभी तक 8 से 10 टीमों ने अपने-अपने इलाकों में ब्लैक स्पॉट का जायजा लिया है। वह लोग अपनी डिटेल जुटा रहे हैं कि छोटे और बड़े काम कराने हैं। जिनके आधार पर संबंधित विभाग का सहयोग लेते हुए काम शुरू किया जाएगा। जिला पुलिस का मुख्य मकसद सड़क हादसों में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों की संख्या को कम करना है। जिसके लिए पब्लिक सहयोग दे और ट्रैफिक नियमों को भी मानें।
-पलविंदर सिंह चीमा, एसपी ट्रैफिक।

