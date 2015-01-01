पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटिस:मार्कफेड इंस्पेक्टर सस्पेंड, शैलर की अलॉटमेंट रद्द करने का नोटिस

पटियाला13 घंटे पहले
13 नवंबर को भादसों रोड पर गांव बख्शीवाला में दूसरे राज्यों से आए धान के 5 अवैध ट्रक किसानों के पकड़ने के मामले में सरकार ने मंगलवार को मार्कफैड के इंस्पेक्टर एफ खान को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। बख्शीवाला के पास जिस शैलर में यह धान पहुंचाया जाना था उसकी अलॉटमेंट रद्द करने को लेकर जिला फूड एंड सिविल सप्लाइज विभाग ने नोटिस जारी कर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।

सरकार की सख्ती के बाद जब इस मामले की जांच शुरू हुई तो कई बातें सामने आ रही हैं। 9 नवंबर को मंडी बंद हो गई थी, उसके बाद भी मंडी में दूसरे राज्य से अवैध तरीके से मंगवाया गया माल पहुंचा है। इसे लेकर मंडी के एक आढ़ती और कोअप्रेटिव सोसाइटी को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। जिला फूड एंड सिविल सप्लाई अफसर (डीएफएसई) और मार्कफैड के डीएम ने इसकी पुष्टि की। बताया कि मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच चल रही है।

मंडी बंद होने के बाद भी एक आढ़ती के पास उतरा था माल...इसलिए खुलासा

सूत्र बताते हैं कि प्रथामिक जांच में सामने आया कि यह पहली बार नहीं है कि दूसरी स्टेट से पटियाला में अवैध धान मंगवाया जा रहा था। खुलासा तब हुआ जब 9 नवंबर को मंडी बंद होने के बाद 10, 11 और 12 नवंबर को एक आढ़ती के पास माल उतरा है। आढती के स्टॉक में हेराफेरी मिलने पर उसे नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा गया है। इसी तरह मंडी में गेट पास जारी करने वाली कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी को भी नोटिस जारी किया गया है। विभागीय जांच में बख्शीवाला के पास एक शैलर को आरोपी मान उसकी अलॉटमेंट रद्द करने को लेकर भी नोटिस जारी किया है।

चीका और जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ की एक फर्म पर केस दर्ज

13 नवंबर को किसानाें के विरोध के बाद थाना बख्शीवाला ने सेक्रेटरी मंडी बोर्ड की शिकायत पर चीका (हरियाणा) और जम्मू कश्मीर के कठुआ की एक फर्म सहित अज्ञात ड्राइवरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। इस केस में सामने आया कि दूसरे राज्यों से कम रेट पर धान लोड करके पंजाब में लाया जा रहा था। यहां राइस शैलर्स में अनलोड करके बोगस बिलिंग कर सरकार को नुकसान की तैयारी थी। भाकियू डकौंदा और भाकियू (क्रांतिकारी) ने मांग की कि पुलिस ने जहां से (हरियाणा और जम्मू कश्मीर) माल आ रहा था वहां की फर्म पर तो पर्चा दर्ज कर दिया, लेकिन पटियाला में जिस शैलर मालिक ने यह माल मंगवाया था उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज नहीं किया जो गलत है।

हां यह सही है कि मार्कफैड के इंस्पेक्टर को इस मामले में सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। मंडी के एक आढ़ती के स्टॉक में हेराफेरी मिलने पर उसे और गेट पास जारी करने वाले को ऑरपरेटिव सोसाइटी को भी नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा गया है। उच्चस्तरीय जांच चल रही है, अगले 2-3 दिनों में मामला साफ हो जाएगा।
-विनोद कुमार, डीएम मार्कफैड।

जिस शैलर में यह अवैध धान उतरना था, उसकी अलॉटमेंट रद्द करने को लेकर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। बाकी जांच का विषय है।
-हरशरण सिंह बराड़, डीएफएसई पटियाला।

