आज दीपावली पर ग्रह संयोग:शाम को मंगल होंगे मार्गी 32 साल बाद बन रहा सूर्य, चंद्र सहित 5 ग्रहों का दुर्लभ योग

पटियाला36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सब 12 राशियों पर होगा मंगल का असर, मेष राशि के लोग सतर्क रहें

आज दीपावली की शाम करीब 7 बजे मंगल मीन राशि में मार्गी हो रहा है। 23 दिसंबर 2020 तक मंगल इसी राशि में मार्गी रहेगा, इसके बाद ये ग्रह अपनी राशि मेष में प्रवेश करेगा। मार्गी यानी मंगल सीधा चलने लगेगा। पुनर्वसु ज्योतिष वास्तु अनुसंधान केंद्र और वैदिक ब्राह्मण महासभा पंजाब के अध्यक्ष ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. शिव भारद्वाज के अनुसार दीपावली पर सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल और बुध और शुक्र एक संयोग 32 साल बाद बना है। दीपावली पर मंगल मीन राशि में रहकर कन्या राशि के शुक्र पर दृष्टि डालेगा।

सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में रहेंगे। इस साल से पहले दीपावली पर ऐसा योग 9 नवंबर 1988 को 32 साल पहले बना था। जब मंगल मीन राशि में था और कन्या राशि के शुक्र पर दृष्टि डाल रहा था। उस समय भी सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में ही थे। दीपावली की रात मंगल मार्गी हो जाने से तंत्र पूजन के लिए शुभ योग बनेंगे। असामाजिक कार्य करने वाले वालों के लिए आगे आने वाला वर्ष अच्छा नहीं रहेगा।

राशि के अनुसार पड़ेगा मंगल का असर
मेष- द्वादश मंगल आपको ऋण से दूर रहने का संकेत दे रहा है। विवादों से भी दूर रहें और शरीर का ध्यान रखें।
वृषभ- एकादश मंगल आपके लिए लाभकारी रहेगा। सभी काम पूर्ण होंगे। विवादास्पद मामलों में विजय होगी। नौकरी में तरक्की के होने के योग हैं।
मिथुन-दशम मंगल विवाह और अन्य शुभ कार्यों में आ रही रुकावटों को दूर करेगा। नए मकान, वाहन की प्राप्ति हो सकती है। कार्य समय पर होंगे।
कर्क- नवम मंगल आपको खुशहाली प्रदान करेगा। कर्ज से मुक्ति मिलेगी और कार्य का विस्तार करने में सफल होंगे।
सिंह- अष्टम मंगल आपको कुछ परेशान कर सकता है। अत: संभलकर कार्य करें। यात्राओं का योग है और स्वास्थ्य कमजोर रहने के आसार हैं।
कन्या- सप्तम मंगल आपके लिए परेशानियां बढ़ा सकता है। बिना कारण भय बना रहेगा। कार्य में अरुचि रहेगी और किसी से भी सहयोग की अपेक्षा न करें।
तुला- षष्ठम भाव का मंगल आपको अपेक्षित सफलता नहीं दिलाएगा। अभी धैर्य से जीवन बिताने का समय है। क्रोध से बचें।
वृश्चिक- पंचम भाव का मंगल आपको सभी तरह के सुख प्रदान करेगा। कर्ज से छुटकारा मिलेगा व नए कार्य करने का मौका मिलेगा।
धनु- चतुर्थ भाव मंगल आपके लिए ठीक नहीं है। आपको संयम पूर्वक समय बिताना चाहिए। आवश्यक कार्यों अभी टालना ही उचित रहेगा। जरूरी काम हो तो किसी विशेषज्ञ से परामर्श अवश्य करें।
मकर- तृतीय भाव का मंगल आपके लिए सामान्य रहेगा। कार्य में बदलाव संभव है।
कुंभ- द्वितीय भाव का मंगल शुभ रहेगा। संपर्कों का लाभ मिलेगा। नई लाभदायक स्थिति बनेगी।
मीन- इस राशि में ही मंगल है। जो लोग विदेश जाने की इच्छा रखते हैं, उनके लिए लाभदायक होगा। कार्य समय पर पूरे होंगे। व्यापार उत्तम रहेगा।

