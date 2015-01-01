पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

याद पत्र:पवित्र स्वरूप गायब होने के मामले में एसजीपीसी को सौंपा याद पत्र

पातड़ां10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिरोमणि अकाली दल अमृतसर जिला पटियाला देहाती प्रधान जत्थेदार बलकार सिंह भुल्लर के नेतृत्व में शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक समिति मेंबर निर्मल सिंह हरियाऊ को याद पत्र सौंपा गया। इस दौरान एकत्रित अकाली दल (अ) के वर्करों ने लापता पवित्र स्वरूपों की गहराई के साथ पड़ताल की मांग की। जत्थेदार भुल्लर ने कहा कि श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के जो 328 पवित्र स्वरूप लापता हुए हैं। दल की तरफ से लोंगोवाल में 22 सितंबर से लगातार धरना चल रहा है, लेकिन अभी तक उनका कोई हिसाब संगत को नहीं दिया। अमृतसर में धरने पर शांतमयी बैठीं संगत पर हमला करके निंदनीय काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्देशों अनुसार 26 नवंबर को अमृतसर में एसजीपीसी सदस्यों से लापता पवित्र स्वरूपों का हिसाब मांगा जाएगा। इस मौके सतपाल सिंह ग्रेवाल, सीनियर नेता कुलदीप सिंह शेरगढ़, प्यारा सिंह बाई, सूरत सिंह विर्क, वधावा सिंह सरपंच, बलविंदर सिंह, मलूक सिंह, भरपूर सिंह, अमरीक सिंह भानपुरिया, बलवीर सिंह, दलजीत सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, प्रगट सिंह, सुरिंदरपाल सिंह, लाभ सिंह चारपाई का पैर वाला भाग, अजीत सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह दुगाल, दविंदर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें