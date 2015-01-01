पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौकीदार की हत्या:2 माह पहले चुराया मोबाइल, चौकीदार मारता था चोरी का ताना, गुस्से में 17 वर्षीय किशोर ने कस्सी से मार डाला

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • गांव मदनपुर स्थित मैरिज पैलेस के 42 वर्षीय चौकीदार की हत्या

थाना शंभू के गांव मदनपुर स्थित मैरिज पैलेस पर चौकीदारी करने वाले 42 वर्षीय रणबीर सिंह निवासी बिलासपुर, हिमाचल प्रदेश के सिर पर रविवार रात को कस्सी से वार कर 17 वर्षीय किशोर ने हत्या कर दी। पुलिस जांच में पता चला है कि करीब 2 महीने पहले आरोपी ने चौकीदार का मोबाइल चुराया था जो बाद में मिल गया था। चौकीदार उसे किसी न किसी बात पर चोरी का ताना मारता रहता था। रविवार को वारदात से पहले दोनों ने शराब पी थी। इस दौरान भी रणबीर ने आरोपी को चोरी का ताना मारा था।

घटना की जानकारी सुबह पैलेस पहुंचे मालिक ने खून से लथपथ पड़ा शव देखते ही पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल कर आरोपी किशोर की शिनाख्त की और पातड़ां से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पैलेस मालिक सतविंदर सिंह निवासी राजपुरा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि रणबीर सिंह पिछले करीब 3 साल से उनके पास चौकीदारी का काम करता था।

9 नवंबर को सुबह जब वह पैलेस पहुंचा तो देखा कि चौकीदार की लाश खून से लथपथ पड़ी थी। इसके बाद पुलिस को जानकारी दी। सतविंदर सिंह की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि कस्सी से मारने पर रणवीर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद आरोपी मोबाइल लेकर फरार हो गया था।

आरोपी को जानता था रणबीर

थाना शंभू इंचार्ज गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक की जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी किशोर है। जो पास के गांव में नाला खोदने का काम कर रही लेबर को जानता है। लेबर पैलेस के साथ बनी पार्किंग के पास रहते हैं। आरोपी अबोहर की ओर से लेबर से मिलने आता-जाता रहता था। इसी दौरान आरोपी किशोर की मृतक रणबीर से जान पहचान हो गई। करीब 2 महीने पहले आरोपी ने रणवीर सिंह का मोबाइल फोन चुरा लिया था जो बाद में मिल गया था।

इसके बाद दोनों में समझौता भी हो गया था, लेकिन मृतक उसे किसी न किसी बात पर चोरी का ताना मारता रहता था। जबकि रविवार को भी दोनों ने इकट्ठे बैठकर पार्किंग में पहले शराब पी। इसके बाद मृतक रणवीर सिंह पैलेस में अपने कमरे के अंदर सोने के लिए चला गया और आरोपी भी उसके साथ ही था। आरोपी ने राजबीर से बात करने के लिए मोबाइल मांगा। इस पर राजबीर ने कहा कि बात कर लो लेकिन मोबाइल चोरी करके न ले जाना। इस आरोपी भड़क गया और कस्सी से रणवीर के सिर पर वार कर हत्या कर दी।

आरोपी काबू, खरीदना चाहता था कार

थाना इंचार्ज गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी को काबू कर लिया गया है। वह कार खरीदने का सपने देख रहा था। आरोपी ने एक बार 12 हजार रुपए मृतक राजबीर के मोबाइल से पेटीएम के जरिए अपने परिवार को भेजा था। आरोपी जल्द पैसे जमा कर कार खरीदना चाहता था। उसी चक्कर में मृतक का 20 हजार रुपए का फोन लेकर फरार हो गया था, जो बाद में मिल गया था।

