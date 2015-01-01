पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  More Than 20 Hindu Organizations Recited Hanuman Chalisa For One Hour At Bus Stand Chowk, Cursed Bhajan Ga Sarkar

रोष:20 से ज्यादा हिंदू संगठनों ने बस स्टैंड चौक पर एक घंटे तक किया हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ, भजन गा सरकार को कोसा

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमृतसर के मानांवाला में दशहरे की रात मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम के अपमान के विरोध में जताया रोष

अमृतसर के मानांवाला में दशहरे की रात को भगवान श्री राम के अपमान के विरोध में पटियाला के 20 से ज्यादा हिंदू संगठनों ने मंगलवार को बस स्टैंड चौक पर 1 घंटे से ज्यादा सड़क जाम कर श्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर विरोध जताया।

यही नहीं बाकायदा ढोलकी और हरमोनियम से राम भजन गाकर सरकार को कोसा। दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक चले विरोध में हिंदू नेताओं ने सरकार से आरोपियों के खिलाफ 302 का केस दर्ज करने की मांग की। प्रदर्शन में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिव सेना हिंदुस्तान पवन गुप्ता ने कहा कि यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि दुखदाई घटना पर मुख्यमंत्री सहित सभी प्रमुख दलों के नेताओं ने चुप्पी साध रखी है।

हिंदू वेलफेयर बोर्ड के चेयरमैन महंत रवि कांत ने कहा कि किसी भी हालत में मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम का अपमान नहीं सहन करेंगे। पंचानंद गिरि जी महाराज जो हिंदू तख्त के प्रमुख हैं और हिंदू सुरक्षा समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हैं।

उन्होंने भी धार्मिक तर्क के आधार पर इस रोष सभा को संबोधित किया। भजन गायकों संजीव शास्त्र, राम टंडन, बीना बंसल, कमला बजाज और अन्य संत समाज ने हनुमान चालीसा जी का संगीतमय पाठ किया। साज और संगीत राकेश नानी व संजय ने किया। इसके बाद हिंदू नेताओं ने एसडीएम को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम मांगपत्र दिया।

इस मौके पर शिरोमणि अकाली दल शहरी प्रधान हरपाल जुनेजा, पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री सुरजीत सिंह कोहली, जिला भाजपा शहरी प्रधान हरेंद्र कोहली, पूर्व मेयर विष्णु शर्मा, पंजाब शिव सेना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विजय कपूर, हिंदू नेता आशुतोष गौतम, राजेश केहर, राजेश कौशिक गग्गी, सुधीर कक्कड़, सुधीर कौशिक, शमाकांत पांडे, जगदीश रायका, केके गाबा, अमरजीत बंटी, नीलम शर्मा, वरुण जिंदल, राष्ट्रीय स्वंय सेवक संघ से दर्शन, त्रिभुवन गुप्ता, व्यापारी नेता राकेश गुप्ता, भूपेश अग्रवाल, सुशील नैय्यर, गुरजीत कोहली, श्री दिव्य ज्योति जागृति संस्थान से बड़ी भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालु उपस्थित थे।

बस स्टैंड के आसपास ट्रैफिक रहा जाम

बस स्टैंड पर धरना बेशक 12 बजे शुरू होना था, लेकिन हिंदू संगठनों ने 11 बजे ही पहुंचना शुरू कर दिया। इससे ट्रैफिक डाइवर्ट करना पड़ा। राजपुरा कॉलोनी की गलियों से सारा ट्रैफिक डाइवर्ट होने से जाम की स्थिति बन गई। बस स्टैंड के पिछली सड़क पर भी जाम लगा रहा बसों को बस अड्डे के बीच वाले गेट से बाहर निकाला गया। दोपहिया और चार पहिया वाहन चालकों को दिक्कतें हुईं।

