पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फाइट फार वोट:300 से ज्यादा वकीलों की वोट कटी, फैसला बार कौंसिल के हाथ

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राइट टू वोट के लिए बनाया ग्रुप

को होने वाले पटियाला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में इलेक्शन कंपेन शुरू होते ही वीरवार को करीबन 300 से ज्यादा वकीलों की वोट कटने का मामला गर्मा गया। वोट कटने के बाद वकीलों ने सोशल मीडिया पर फाइट फॉर राइट टू वोट ग्रुप बनाकर जहां एकजुटता दिखाई। सीनियर वकील बिक्रमजीत सिंह भुल्लर इन वकीलों के समर्थन में उतर आए। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र में इससे बड़ा दुर्भाग्य और क्या होगा कि जनता को उनके अधिकार दिलाने वाला वकील आज खुद अपने वोटिंग के अधिकार के लिए लड़ रहा है।

मुख्य रिटर्निंग अफसर एडवोकेट शिविन शर्मा ने बताया है कि जिन वकीलों ने वोट कटने की शिकायत दी है उनकी शिकायत पंजाब व हरियाणा बार कौंसिल को भेज दी गई है, वोट के अधिकार का आखिरी फैसला बार कौंसिल का ही मान्य होगा। मुख्य रिटर्निंग अफसर शिविन शर्मा का कहना है कि बार कौंसिल ने पहले ही निर्देश जारी कर दिए थे कि 15 फरवरी से पहले जो यह एफिटेविड जमा करवाएगा कि वो वकालत के अलावा अपना कोई दूसरा कारोबार नहीं कर रहा है, सिर्फ उसे ही वोट डालने का अधिकार मिलेगा। इसके बाद यह भी निर्देश आए कि एफिटेविड के साथ साथ मैंबरशिप जमा करवाने वाला वोट डालने का अधिकारी होगा। तय समय में 1232 वकीलों ने एफिटेविट के साथ मैंबरशिप जमा कराई। इस के मुताबिक वोटर लिस्ट जारी हो गई।

सार्वजनिक किया जालंधर आरओ का पत्र- पूछा बार कौंसिल का कानून जालंधर व पटियाला में अलग क्यों

वहीं जालंधर के रिटर्निंग अफसर का 28-10-2020 का एक पत्र सार्वजनिक किया है जिसमें उन्होंने जालंधर के सारे जिला बार एसोसिएशन के मैंबर वकीलों को अपील की है कि जिन्होंने अपने एफिटेविट अब तक जमा नहीं करवाए है वो 6-11-2020 (वोटिंग वाले दिन तक) भी जमा करवा सकते है। इन वकीलों ने पूछा है कि जब जालंधर में एफिटेविड जमा न करवा पाने वाले वकीलों से वोटिंग वाले दिन तक एफिटेविड लिए जा सकते हैं तो पटियाला में क्यों नहीं?

एफिडेविट के बाद भी वोटिंग का अधिकार नहीं
जो वकील कोर्ट में प्रैक्टिस कर रहा है, यह एफिटेविड भी देने को तैयार है कि वो इस पेशे के अलावा कोई दूसरा कारोबार नहीं करता, इसके बावजूद भी अगर उसे वोट देने का अधिकार नहीं दिया जा रहा है तो लोकतंत्र में इससे बड़ा दुर्भाग्य और कुछ नहीं हो सकता है। मैं इन युवा वकीलों की तरफ से व्यक्तिगत तौर पर प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इन्हें इनके वोटिंग के अधिकार से वंचित न रखा जाए।
-बिक्रमजीत सिंह भुल्लर, सीनियर वकील पटियाला बार एसोसिएशन।

बोले रिटर्निंग अफसर शिविन शर्मा-

भास्कर- इतने बड़ी संख्या में वकीलों के वोट कैसे कट गए? आरओ- जिन वकीलों ने तय समय सीमा में एफिटेविड जमा नहीं करवाए होंगे उनके ही वोट कटे हैं। भास्कर- वकीलों का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन की वजह से वो एफिटेविड जमा नहीं करवा पाए। आरओ- जिन 1232 वकीलों की वोट बनी है उन्होंने भी तो लॉकडाउन में आकर जमा करवाए ही है न भास्कर- अगर ये वकील अब एफिटेविड देकर वोट बनवाना चाहते हैं तो आप क्यों नहीं ले रहे? आरओ- देखिए पहले निर्देश बार कौंसिल के थे, हम उनके आदेश मानने को बाध्य है। अब भी हमने इनकी अर्जी बार कौंसिल को भेज दी है, आखिरी फैसला वहीं से होगा। भास्कर- वकीलों ने एकजुट हो सोशल मीडिया पर अपने अधिकार की लड़ाई शुरू कर दी है। आरओ- मुझे इसकी जानकारी नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें