चूहे खा रहे सड़कें:40 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों में किए गड्‌ढे, सीवरेज जाम, राजिंदरा का रिकाॅर्ड- एक साल में 25 लोगों को चूहों ने काटा

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
हर घर में चूहे कपड़े कुतर देते हैं, खाना खा लेते हैं, लेकिन आपने कभी सुना है कि चूहे सड़क खा गए, वो भी एक दो नहीं, बल्कि शहर की 70 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों में कई किलोमीटर लंबी सड़कों में चूहों ने अपना साम्राज्य बना रखा है। जी हां, यह चौंकाने वाली खबर है, लेकिन सच है। अनाज, सब्जी, फ्रूट भंडारण के आस पास की कॉलोनियों में तो चूहों ने सड़कों को पूरी तरह खोखला कर दिया है।

पटियाला सरहिंद रोड पर एफसीआई के गोदामों और अनाज मंडी के आस पास के मोहल्लों न्यू यादविंदरा कॉलोनी, गोबिंद नगर, इंदिरा कॉलोनी, यादविंदरा कॉलोनी, अबचल नगर, डीएफएफ कॉलोनी, राघोमाजरा सब्डी के पास लगती कॉलोनियां, आर्य समाज छोटी सब्जी मंडी के पास लगती कॉलोनियां, रेलवे स्टेशन के साथ लगती कॉलोनियां फैक्ट्री एरिया, भरत नगर, रेलवे कॉलोनी, छोटी नदी के साथ लगती करीबन 40 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियां (सरहिंद रोड बाईपास से लेकर घलौड़ी गेट सनौरी अड्‌डा पुल तक), सनौर रोड पर बड़ी सब्जी मंडी के पास लगती गोपाल कॉलोनी, चौरा, ऋषि कॉलोनी रोड समेत खालसा मोहल्ले में कई सड़कों को चूहों ने बिल्कुल खोखला कर दिया है। यहां के लोग इतने परेशान हैं कि सड़क के नीचे कांच बिछाने से लेकर चूहे मारने वाली गोलियां तक रखकर देख ली हैं, लेकिन आतंक कम नहीं हो रहा है।

क्या कहते हैं लोग-

6 महीने से ज्यादा नहीं चलती सड़क, सीवरेज भी भरा हुआ
हम अपने घरों के आगे कई बार लाल रोड़ी, बजरी डालकर जगह पक्की कर चुके हैं, लेकिन जितना मर्जी सीमेंट डाल लो, यहां कोई भी सड़क 6 महीने से ज्यादा नहीं टिकती। लुक वाली सड़कों के नीचे भी चूहों ने गड्‌डे बना दिए है। सीवर लाइन में चूहों ने मिट्‌टी भर दी है, इसलिए हमारी गली में तो हर तीसरे दिन सीवरेज जाम रहता है. इस समस्या का कोई पक्का हल होना चाहिए।
सुनीता, गली नंबर 9 सी, पुराना बिशन नगर

लाल रोड़ी, बजरी डालकर जगह पक्की कर चुके, पर सब बेकार
हम अपने घरों के आगे कई बार लाल रोड़ी, बजरी डालकर जगह पक्की कर चुके हैं, लेकिन जितना मर्जी सीमेंट डाल लो, यहां कोई भी सड़क 6 महीने से ज्यादा नहीं टिकती। लुक वाली सड़कों के नीचे भी चूहों ने गड्‌डे बना दिए है। सीवर लाइन में चूहों ने मिट्‌टी भर दी है, इसलिए हमारी गली में तो हर तीसरे दिन सीवरेज जाम रहता है. इस समस्या का कोई पक्का हल होना चाहिए।
पुष्पा देवी, बिशन नगर

शहर के अंदरूनी इलाकों में ज्यादा नुकसान

मंगाए थे स्पेशल खरगोश
आस्ट्रेलिया में चूहों की रोकथाम को लेकर एक बार बाहर से स्पेशल खरगोश मंगवाए गए, लेकिन बाद में वहां खरगोशों पर काबू पाना ही मुश्किल हो गया। इसलिए चूहों पर काबू पाने के लिए इन्हें मारने के अलावा दूसरा कोई विकल्प नहीं है।
-डॉ. हरमिंदर भारती, पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी।

कोई कारगर हल नहीं
चूहों ने शहर की कई सड़कों को खोखला कर दिया है, खासकर अंदर के एरिया की। सड़कों के नीचे कांच डाल और चूहों को मारने वाली दवाई का छिड़काव करके इस पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की थी, लेकिन यह कारगर हल नहीं हो पाया।
-श्याम लाल गुप्ता, एक्सईएन नगर निगम।

