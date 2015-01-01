पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा की गुणवत्ता:पहाड़ाें पर बर्फबारी से रात का तापमान 3डिग्री गिरा; आज बादल, कल से मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान

पटियाला11 घंटे पहले
  • लगातार दूसरे दिन शहर ही आवाेहवा सांस लेने लायक, एक्यूआई रहा 71
  • अचानक से माैसम बदल रहा है, इसलिए सावधानी बरतनी बहुत जरूरी है

लगातार दूसरे दिन शहर की आबाेहवा सुधरी रही, हालांकि हवा की गुणवत्ता हवा की गुणवत्ता में 5 अंक की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। साेमवार (एक्यूआई-66) के मुकाबले मंगलवार काे एक्यूआई 71 (शाम 4 बजे के करीब) रहा। पहाड़ाें की बर्फबारी का असर मैदान पर भी दिखने लगा है। रात के तापमान में 3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मंगलवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 11.6 (साेमवार काे-14.6) डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान अभी भी सामान्य से 1 डिग्री (10.6 डिग्री के करीब हाेना चाहिए) ज्यादा है। इधर 3 डिग्री बढ़ाेतरी के बाद भी दिन का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम रहा। दिन का पारा 25.5 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। माैसम विभाग ने आज बादल और उसके बाद आसमान साफ रहने का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

ताे इसलिए बढ़ी अचानक से ठंडक
जम्मू कश्मीर में एक मजबूत वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस बना था। इतना ही नहीं दक्षिण पश्चिमी, दक्षिणी हवाओं के साथ अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी आ रही थी। इन कारकाें ने वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के सिस्टम काे मजबूत किया। इसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि सूबे में बारिश हुर्ई। जबकि कही-कहीं ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। इसके चलते ही दीवाली के बाद से अचानक ठंडक बढ़ी है। माैसम विभाग के मुताबिक बारिश के आसार नहीं है। जब बादल छंटेगा, उसके बाद कोहरा शुरू हो सकता है

आगे क्या-100 तक पहुंच सकता है रात का पारा
मैदानों और पहाड़ों पर हुई बारिश के बाद अब रातें ठंडी होना शुरू हो जाएंगी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रात के तापमान में और गिरावट दर्ज हो सकती है। आने वाले दिनों में रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री के करीब तक पहुंच सकता है। जबकि दिन के तापमान में भी 1 से 20 की गिरावट का अनुमान माैसम विभाग ने लगाया है।

