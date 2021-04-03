पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव 2021:पटियाला की 4 कौंसिलों के 92 वार्डों से 613 उम्मीदवारों ने भरे थे नामांकन पत्र, 5 के हुए रद्द

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
नगर कौंसिल चुनाव में समाना, पातड़ां, राजपुरा और नाभा के कुल 92 वार्डों के चुनाव के लिए 613 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे थे। इसमें नाभा के 4 और राजपुरा के एक उम्मीदवार का नामांकन रद्द हो गया। बाकी सही पाए गए। 5 फरवरी को कोई भी उम्मीदवार दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस ले सकता है। जिला प्रशासन दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह भी आवंटन कर देगा।

एडीसी (डेवलपमेंट) व सहायक जिला चुनाव अधिकारी डॉ. प्रीति यादव ने बताया कि उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव आचार संहिता का पालन करते हुए चुनाव प्रचार करने को कहा गया है। 12 फरवरी शाम 5 बजे तक उम्मीदवार चुनाव प्रचार कर सकते हैं, जबकि 14 फरवरी को सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक वोट डाली जाएंगी। वोट की गिनती 17 फरवरी को होगी।

पातड़ां के 11 वार्ड अति संवेदनशील, वार्ड 1 से लोगों ने हिंसा के आसार देख वीडियोग्राफी की मांग की- पातड़ां नगर कौंसिल चुनाव में 11 वार्ड को जिला प्रशासन ने अति संवेदनशील घोषित किया है। यहां पिछले चुनाव में बूथ पर कब्जा और हिंसा होने के बाद इस बार इसे इस श्रेणी में रखा है। इधर, पातड़ां के ही 1 वार्ड से इलाकावासियों ने प्रशासन से उनके वार्ड में हिंसा की संभावना जताते हुए पुलिस मदद और वीडियोग्राफी की मांग की है। इस वार्ड से आजाद उम्मीदवार के तौर पर चुनाव लड़ रही बलजिंदर कौर ने एसडीएम पातड़ां को भेजे पत्र में बताया है कि शक है कि कांग्रेस इस वार्ड में बूथ कैप्चरिंग से लेकर हिंसा करा सकती है।

कई इलाकों में ‘बायकॉट बीजेपी’ के बैनर लगे
पातड़ां में किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए कुछ लोगों ने भाजपा के बायकॉट करने के बैनर लगाए हैं। इन बैनरों में भाजपा के चुनाव चिह्न कमल के निशान पर क्रॉस लगाकर किसानों का समर्थन करने की अपील की गई है।

