फाउंडेशन टूर्नामेंट:पहले दिन हैवेंज इलेवन 163 रन पर ऑल आउट मैनी लुधियाना ने 106 रन पर गंवाए दो विकेट

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • हंसराज सग्गी फाउंडेशन टूर्नामेंट, हैवेंज और मैनी लुधियाना के बीच मैच

राजपुरा रोड स्थित सग्गी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में चल रहा पहला हंसराज सग्गी फाउंडेशन टूर्नामेंट का मैच हैवेंज इलेवन और मैनी इलेवन लुधियाना के बीच खेला जा रहा है। मैच के पहले दिन मैनी इलेवन के लवदीप के 4 विकेट की बदौलत हैवेंज इलेवन 163 रनों पर सिमट गई। जबाब में मैनी इलेवन ने 2 विकेट पर 106 रन बना लिए थे और फतेहवीर सिंह 11 और पुखराज मान 00 पर खेल रहे है। मैनी इलेवन की तरफ से शुभम पुरी ने 28 और इकमप्रीत ने 37 रन बनाए। जबकि हैवेंज इलेवन की तरफ से यश पवन जोत और रोहित ने 1-1 विकेट लिया।

इससे पहले सुबह हैवेंज ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। हैवेंज की तरफ से दो देवी सांस गर्ग 00, विशाल ने 00, वैभव ने 4, गगन कुमार ने 00, आर्यन शर्मा ने 39, रोहित ने 4, सुजई ने 00, सनवीर ने 74, मानव ने 00, यश पवनजोत ने 18 और अभिनव कुमार ने 4 रन बनाए। वहीं लवदीप सिंह ने 4 विकेट, परास और जश्न ने 3-3 विकेट लिए।

