चौक पर गोलियां चलाने का मामला:जाेई और शुभम काे प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाई पटियाला पुलिस

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • एनआईएस चौक पर गोलियां चलाने का मामला

25 अक्टूबर काे सीएम का प्राेग्राम खत्म हाेने के बाद थोड़ी ही दूरी पर स्थित एनआईएस चाैक पर नाैजवानाें में झगडा हाेने के चलते गोलियां चलाई गई थी जिसमें दाे कांग्रेसी नाैजवान जख्मी हाे गए थे जिसके बाद थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने आरोपी हरविंदर जाेई व उसके साथियाें के खिलाफ इरादा कत्ल का केस दर्ज करके एक आरोपी काे गिरफ्तार किया था जबकि घटना स्थल से फरार आरोपी जाेई व उसके साथी शुभम काे बीते दिनाें माेहाली पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर लारेंस विश्नोई गैंग के समर्थक के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था जिसका रिमांड खत्म हाेने के बाद वीरवार काे पटियाला पुलिस जाेई व उसके साथी शुभम काे प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर पटियाला लेकर आई जिन्हें अदालत में पेश करके 4 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल करने के बाद पूछताछ जारी है। थाना सिविल लाइन इंचार्ज सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि जाेई व शुभम उनके पास दर्ज केस में नामजद हैं जिन्हें प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाया गया है आरोपियों से पूछताछ जारी है जरूर अनुसार आरोपियों के साथ माेहाली में गिरफ्तार अन्य साथियाें काे भी प्रोडक्शन वारंट हासिल करके लाया जा सकता है। बता दें के पुरानी रंजिश के चलते झगडे दौरान गोलियां चलाने पर पीडित नाैजवानाें ने जाेई व उसके साथियाें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया था। जाेई व शुभम कुछ नाैजवानाें के साथ माेहाली में गिरफ्तार किए गए थे जिनका लिंक गैंगस्टर से जुडा हुअा बताया गया था।

