  People's Enthusiasm For Shopping, Customer Trends Have Forgotten The Loss Of Corona, Police Deployed At Crossroads For Security

बाजार में बरसा धन:लोगों में खरीदारी के लिए दिखा उत्साह, ग्राहकों के रुझान ने कोरोना के नुकसान को भुला दिया, सुरक्षा के लिए चौराहों पर पुलिस तैनात

पटियाला36 मिनट पहले
दीपोत्सव का आगाज धनतेरस से हो गया। ऑटोसेक्टर, सराफा, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कारोबार चमक उठे। देर रात तक बाजार गुलजार रहे। खासतौर पर बर्तन और आभूषणों की दुकानों पर मजमा लगा रहा। अदालत बाजार, धर्मपुरा बाजार, किला चौंक जैसे बाजारों में दोपहर से चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई। शाम आते आते पांव रखने की जगह भी मुश्किल से मिल रही थी। बर्तन और आभूषणों की दुकानें दुल्हन की तरह सजी हुई थी। दीवाली से एक दिन पहले शनिवार को धनतेरस पर बाजारों में खूब रौनक दिखाई दी।

महामारी के लंबे कार्यकाल के बाद लोग त्योहारों के सीजन में खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में उतर आए हैं। वहीं ग्राहकों को देख दुकानदारों व व्यापारियों के चेहरों पर भी रौनक लौट आई है। लोग धनतेरस के लिए बर्तन, सोने-चांदी के जेवर, चांदी की मूर्तियां, सहित अन्य सामग्री खरीदने के लिए भारी उत्साह दिखा रहे हैं। दीवाली के मद्देनजर लोग मिट्टी व चांदी के गणेश-लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति, पूजा सामग्री इत्यादि खरीद रहे हैं। आज 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस है, जिसके लिए शहर के अदालत बाजार, किला चौंक, धर्मपुरा बाजार, त्रिपड़ी मेन बाजार, लीला भवन बाजार सहित सर्राफा बाजार सज गया है।चांदी ,पीतल, तांबा धातु की खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजारों में भीड़ की शक्ल में लोग दिख रहे हैं। कोरोना काल के बाद भी धनतेरस की खरीदारी करने के लिए पहली बार बाजारों में चहल पहल दिख रही हैं। कोई लक्ष्मी गणेश तो कोई, पीतल तांबे और सोने चांदी की बनी सामान खरीदते दिखे, ताकि उनके घर में सुख और समृद्धि बनी रहे।

रंगबिरंगी लाइटों से बाजारों को सजाया, लोगों की दिखी भीड़

ऐसी मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के शुभ दिन पर सोना, चांदी और बर्तन खरीदने से पूरे साल संपन्नता बनी रहती है। ग्राहकों की भीड़ से बाजार में काेरोना काल में दो गज शारीरिक दूरी बनाए रखने के नियम तार तार हो गया। बिना मास्क के और एहतियात बरते दुकानदार और ग्राहक दोनों दिखे। बाजारों में खास तौर पर पंडाल लगाए गए हैं तथा रंगबिरंगी लाइटों से बाजारों को सजाया गया है। बर्तन बाजार में बर्तनों का कारोबार करने वाले कारोबारी के मुताबिक धनतेरस पर लोग बर्तन, पीतल के बर्तन, पूजा के बर्तन, घंटी, ज्योत सहित अन्य सामग्री खरीदते हैं। कोविड में लंबे समय के बाद बाजार में दोबारा रौनक दिखाई दी है।

