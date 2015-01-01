पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपनी किस्मत:पुलिस का उद्देश्य दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को हेलमेट पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करना : एसएसपी

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस लाइन में ‘अपनी किस्मत’ नाम से हेलमेट बैंक स्थापित
  • समाजसेवी संस्था पटियाला फाउंडेशन का रहा पूरा सहयोग

पुलिस लाइन में ‘अपनी किस्मत’ नामक पहला हेलमेट बैंक स्थापित किया गया है। स्थापना करते एसएसपी विक्रमजीत दुग्गल ने बताया कि चल रहे प्रोजेक्ट सड़क के तहत योगदान देने वाली समाजसेवी संस्था पटियाला फाउंडेशन ने पूर्ण तौर पर सहयोग दिया है। पटियाला ट्रैफिक पुलिस की पीसीआर यूनिट ने इस उपराले को सड़क सुरक्षा की ओर ले जाते अहम कदम बताया। एसएसपी दुग्गल ने बताया कि इस प्रोग्राम का महत्व डब्ल्यू डीआर 2020 सड़क हादसों के शिकार लोगों को याद किया जाना है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पटियाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से डिजाइन की गई हेलमेट बैंक की ऐप के जरिए रिकॉर्ड रखते पीसीआर यूनिट को 50 हेलमेट दिए गए हैं, जाेकि इस्तेमाल करने के बाद वापस करने योग होंगे। इस बैंक का उद्देश्य है कि दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को हेलमेट पहनने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाए, ताकि उन्हें रोजाना स्कूटर बाइक चलाते समय हेलमेट पहने की आदत बने और किसी भी हादसे के दौरान वह सुरक्षित रहे।

फाउंडेशन चीफ रवि सिंह आहलूवालिया ने बताया कि हेलमेट बैंक की ऐप की ट्रेनिंग के लिए वर्कशॉप भी लगाई गई है। उन्होंने फाउंडेशन की ओर से चलाए जा रहे हैं सड़क प्रोजेक्ट की जानकारी दी। इस मौके एसपी ट्रैफिक पलविंदर सिंह चीमा, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक अछरू राम शर्मा, एसपी चांद, राकेश गोयल , हरप्रीत संधू, एडवोकेट राकेश बहादुर, राहुल शर्मा, वालंटियर हर्षदीप सिंह, भरपूर सिंह, सिमरनजीत कौर, माधुर वर्मा, रणजीत सिंह, सुखदर्शन पाल सिंह, गुरप्रीत कौर, पलक, नीरज गुप्ता मौजूद रहे।

