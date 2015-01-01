पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एफआईआर:पुलिस ने सर्च अभियान चला लाहन और अवैध शराब पकड़ी, 10 एफआईआर दर्ज

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
जिला पुलिस ने सोमवार और मंगलवार को 40 जगह सर्च अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान जिले के अलग-अलग थानों में 10 एफआईआर दर्ज करके 340 लीटर लाहन, 110 बोतल अवैध शराब, 6 किलो भुक्की चूरा पोस्त बरामद किया गया। एसएसपी विक्रमजीत दुग्गल ने बताया कि बुरे लोगों पर नजर रखने व उन्हें सही रास्ते पर लाने के लिए जिला पुलिस लगातार सर्च अभियान चला रही है। इसके तहत 8 मामले एक्साइज एक्ट और दो

मामले एनडीपीएस एनडीपीएस एक्ट के दर्ज किए गए। सर्च ऑपरेशन के अलावा हर पुलिस थाना उन व्यक्तियों की काउंसलिंग कर रहा है, जो कि पहले किसी न किसी अपराध से जुड़े रहे। काउंसलिंग का मुख्य मकसद उन पर नजर रखना।

