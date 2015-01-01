पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धुंध का सीजन संभल कर सफर करें:पुलिस ने जिले में बताए 55 ब्लैक स्पाॅट, भास्कर ने 26 और तलाशे

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
ये है रॉन्ग साइड आने का नतीजा अगस्त में बड़ी नदी के पुल के पास हादसा...अब आप ही तय करें कि आपके लिए नियम मानना जरूरी है या जल्दबाजी।
  • भास्कर पड़ताल पटियाला, राजपुरा, नाभा, समाना, पातड़ां और बनूड़ में जाना हाल

धुंध का सीजन शुरू हाे गया है, आप सुरक्षित रहें, इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जिले में 55 ब्लैक स्पाॅट जारी किए हैं। बेशक पुलिस ने ये 55 जगह की लिस्ट जारी की हाे, पर जिले में इसके अलावा भी कई जगह हैं जहां पर हादसे हाेते रहते हैं। भास्कर टीम ने पटियाला, राजपुरा, नाभा, समाना, पातड़ां और बनूड़ में पता किया ताे कुछ और जगह सामने आई जहां पर अक्सर हादसे हाेते हैं। इन जगहाें की संख्या 26 है। भास्कर टीम ने जाे नए स्पाॅट पता किए हैं, उनमें से अधिकांश पर अवैध कट बने हुए हैं। यहां पर लाेग उलटे तरफ से आते हैं, जिस कारण हादसे हाेते हैं। कई जगह हादसाें का प्रमुख कारण ओवर स्पीड भी है। बाईपास पर हादसे का प्रमुख कारण ओवर स्पीड है।

नए ब्लैक स्पॉट पर हादसाें का प्रमुख कारण ओवर स्पीड और बनाए गए अवैध कट

पटियाला, राजपुरा और बनूड़

  • सर्दन बाइपास।
  • भादसाें चुंगी।
  • राजपुरा राेड पुरानी चुंगी।
  • बड़ी नदी पुल के पास नदी के साथ सनाैर जाने वाला रास्ता।
  • बस स्टेंड फ्लाइओवर उतरते ही गुरु तेग बहादुर मार्केट चाैक से आने पर
  • डीसीडब्ल्यू राेड।
  • हीरा बाग के सामने कट पर।
  • बनूड मनाैली सूरत राेड सड़क में ज्यादा कट।
  • धर्मगढ़ टी प्वाइंट लाेगाें की अनदेखी।
  • बनूड़ बैरियर चाैक।
  • गांव खिजरगढ़ कनाैड़।
  • टाउन में टाहली वाला चाैक नजदीक सड़क पर।
  • सरहिंदर से राजपुरा आते नलास मंदिर गेट के पास।
  • राजपुरा के अंदर पटियाला राेड पर।

पुलिस के मुताबिक शहर में 15 जगह खतरनाक
ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जाे लिस्ट जारी की है, उसमें 15 शहर के, 8 बनूड़ के 6 शंभू के, 12 राजपुरा के और 14 भादसाें, नाभा, समाना, पातड़ां व शुतराणा के हैं। 25 टीमें ब्लैक स्पाॅट पर हल निकालने में लगाई है।

नाभा

  • नाभा-मलेरकोटला रोड पर गांव दुल्लदी
  • नाभा-भवानीगढ रोड पर गैस प्लांट
  • नाभा-संगरूर रोड पर गांव ककराला
  • बौडां गेट नाभा

पातड़ां

  • न्याल बाईपास।
  • संगरूर कैंचियां वाले चाैक पर।
  • चुनागरा-काहनगढ़ राेड।
  • पुराने बस स्टैंड पर छाेटे कट से होते हैं हादसे।
  • पातड़ां का मुख्य चाैक सहित शुतराणा में भी कुछ जगह हैं।

समाना

  • महाराजा अग्रसेन चौक से लेकर पटियाला मोड़ तक का और भाखड़ा के किनारे का हिस्सा।
  • चंडीगढ़ हिसार रोड।
  • समाना से फतेहपुर, पातड़ां रोड।

इसके अलावा भी कई रोड हैं, जहां पर डिवाइडर न हाेने से होते हादसे।

