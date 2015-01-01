पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:11 और 12 को पावरकाॅम के जूनियर इंजीनियर निकालेंगे रैली

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
कौंसिल ऑफ जूनियर इंजीनियर पंजाब राज्य बिजली बोर्ड के बुलावे पर पावरकॉम के जूनियर इंजीनियरों की तरफ से 11 और 12 नवंबर को सूबे में पीएसपीसीएल के सर्कल हेड क्वार्टर के आगे दोपहर 12.30 से 2.30 बजे तक रोष रैली निकालेंगे। ये जानकारी सर्कल पटियाला के प्रधान इंजी. भगत सिंह भंडारी और इंजी. सौरव संधीर, ने सांझे तौर पर दी गई। उन्होंने बताया कि पावरकाॅम मैनेजमेंट जूनियर इंजीनियर्स की मांगों की लगातार अनदेखी की जा रही है और मांगों का हल करने में कोई भी संजीदगी नहीं दिखाई जा रही। जिस काे लेकर इंजी. में राेष है। पावरकाॅम जूनियर इंजीनियर्स प्राथमिक तनख़्वाह 17450 रुपए ले रहे हैं जबकि पंजाब सरकार के जेई को दिसंबर 2011 से 18250 रुपए प्राथमिक तनख़्वाह दी जा रही है। कोविड -19 महामारी के मद्देनज़र जूनियर इंजीनियर्स की तरफ से हर घर, अस्पताल और सरकारी अदारों को 24x7 घंटे बिजली मुहैया करवाई जा रही है। परंतु जूनियर इंजीनियर्स की तरफ से निबाह जा रहे खराब कर को पावरकाॅम मैनेजमेंट अनदेखा किया जा रहा है। दूसरी तरफ़ ग्रिडों पर फील्ड दफ्तरों में कोई सुरक्षा प्रदान नहीं किया जा रही है। फील्ड स्टाफ के साथ कई स्थानों पर मार -पिटाई हुई है जिस कारण उन को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

