ऑफलाइन एग्जाम:फेस्टिवल के बाद प्री बोर्ड की तैयारी, ऑफलाइन देने होंगे एग्जाम

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
लाकडाउन से बंद स्कूल कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच खुल चुके हैं और कक्षा नौवीं से 12वीं तक की ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू हो चुकी हैं। हालांकि स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी जारी है। यूनिक, फर्स्ट और सेकेंड टर्म टेस्ट तक ऑनलाइन लिए गए, लेकिन अब 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों को प्री बोर्ड एग्जाम स्कूल में आकर ऑफलाइन देने होंगे, जिनकी शुरुआत दिसंबर में होगी। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) और काउंसिलिंग फार द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (सीआइएससीई) के स्कूलों ने अभी से प्री बोर्ड कराने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

ज्यादातर स्कूल ऑफलाइन ही प्री बोर्ड एग्जाम कराने का कार्यक्रम तैयार कर रहे हैं। साथ ही योजना यह भी है की जिन विद्यार्थियों का प्री बोर्ड में प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं होगा, उनके लिए स्कूल विशेष कक्षाएं भी चलाएंगे, ताकि बोर्ड एग्जाम तक उनकी तैयारी बेहतर हो सके। स्कूलों के अध्यापक भी मान रहे हैं कि दीपावली के बाद दिसंबर में लगभग सभी स्कूल प्री बोर्ड एग्जाम कराएंगे, लिहाज़ा बोर्ड परीक्षा देने जा रहे विद्यार्थियों को अब अपनी तैयारियों को उसी हिसाब से करनी चाहिए। स्कूलों में भी बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी विशेष तौर पर करवाई जा रही है। साप्ताहिक टेस्ट के अलावा सरप्राइज टेस्ट लिए जा रहे हैं।

