फोकल प्वाइंट इंडस्ट्री चुनाव:विकास का वादा, ब्रदरहुड-प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप मैदान में

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों ग्रुपों ने जारी किया चुनावी एजेंडा

फोकल पॉइंट इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन के चुनाव 23 नवम्बर को होने जा रहे है। जिसको लेकर ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप और प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप ने प्रचार शुरू कर दिया है। सोशल मीडिया के अलावा दोनों ग्रुपों ने डोर टू डोर जाकर प्रचार शुरू कर दिया है और डोर टू डोर अपने अपने हक में बोट मांग रहे है। इस बार 381 वोटर वोट डाल सकेंगे। दोनों ग्रुपों ने अपने अपने एजेंडे भी क्लियर कर दिए। पानी को बचाने के लिए उपकरणों का इंतजाम करेंगे। सबका साथ सबका विकास वाली सोच से आगे बढ़ेंगे।

ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप का एजेंडा
ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप की तरफ से प्रधान पद पर रोहित बंसल ठोक रहे, सीनियर प्रधान के पद के लिए संतोष कुमार महाजन, जनरल सेक्रेटरी राजन बांसल, फाइनेंस सेक्रेटरी नरेश कुमार सिंगला व ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी के पद के लिए कृष्ण कुमार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। प्रधान पद पर लड़ रहे रोहित बांसल ने बताया कि वह फोकल प्वाइंट को नई व अलग पहचान दिलाएंगे। ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप का मुख्य उद्देश्य फोकल प्वाइंट में भाईचारा कायम करना। सभी भाइयों को एक प्लेटफार्म पर लाना। फोकल प्वाइंट को साफ सुथरा रखना, फोकल प्वाइंट का समग्र विकास करना और बिजनेस का विकास करना। वहीं बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट को लेकर नई नीतियां बनाई जाएंगी।

प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप का एजेंडा
प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप से अशोक सिंगला प्रधान पद के दावेदार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप की तरफ से प्रधान पद के लिए अशोक सिंगला, वाइस प्रधान पद के लिए राजीव गर्ग, जनरल सेक्रेटरी के लिए अश्वनी कुमार, जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी के लिए साहिल गर्ग और फाइनेंस सेक्रेटरी के लिए प्रदीप मल्होत्रा चुनाव लड़ रहे है। प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप भी डोल टू डोर प्रचार मे लगा हुआ है। ग्रुप का मुख्य मुद्दा जो पार्क को डेवलप करना, जिन कारोबारियों ने इनहांस एक्सट्रा जमा किया उसको रिफंड करवाना, फोकल प्वाइंट बाईपास को फोर लेन करवाना और ट्रैफिक लाइट्स लगवाना, फोकल प्वाइंट का सारा विकास करवाना, स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाना प्रमुख मुद्दा है।

